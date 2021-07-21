Jeeps have a formidable off-roading heritage, but they tend not to get the same six-figure, super-outlandish resto-mod treatment as other vintage off-roaders like the Land Rover Defender. Texas-based company Vigilante wants to change that — with the most luxed-out, uber-powerful vintage Grand Wagoneer builds you could imagine.

Vigilante maintains the beloved classic appearance of the Grand Wagoneer (or full-size Cherokee/J Truck, if you're so inclined). The SUVs receive a comprehensive frame-off restoration with every part either new old stock, manufactured from scratch or completely restored. From there, though...things get crazy with their Stage 3 builds.

Vigilante opts for modern performance with new Hemi V8 engines. The lowest output is the 485-horsepower SRT-8 plant used in the Wrangler 392. The mid-range engine is the freaking 707-horsepower Hellcat V8 from the Ram 1500 TRX. And, of course, you can level up to the 1,000 horsepower Hellephant. For perspective, the original 5.9-liter V8 in the Grand Wagoneer offered 144 horsepower.

Power is routed through either a six-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, with an Advanced Adapters Atlas II reinforced transfer case for four-wheel drive. Vigilante upgrades the suspension, replacing the old Grand Wagoneer leaf springs with Eibach coils and Fox Racing 2.0 shock absorbers. They also give the Grand Wagoneer a custom chassis made from thicker steel and more stopping power with Baer six-piston calipers.

In short, Vigilante's Grand Wagoneer will be more capable than any you've seen. It will also cost significantly more; even a bonkers Grand Wagoneer auction will only push the truck into the $60-$80,000 range. The two Grand Wagoneers Vigilante has ready for commissioning start at $295,000. Of course, the visceral thrill from terrifying every unsuspecting patron at a swanky Long Island yacht club when you squeal out with a Hellephant would no doubt be worth the price.

