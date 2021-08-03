Today's Top Stories
1
A Monthly Fee to Use a Car's Built-In Features?
2
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
The Low-Top Sneaker Your Wardrobe Is Missing

Did Toyota Just Tease a Diesel Tundra, Tacoma or 4Runner?

Toyota USA recently posted an odd YouTube video — one that will ramp up the speculation.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota 4runner future
Toyota

Like most automakers (and companies in general here in 2021), Toyota USA has an official YouTube page. It functions mostly like you would expect — alerting Toyota buyers about new sales events and giving exciting walkarounds of, say, the new Sienna minivan. (Which, to be fair, is a damn good minivan.) But there was one post last week that was curious, to say the least: Toyota posted an "Engines: 101" explainer about diesel engines.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What's so weird about Toyota talking about diesel?

The Toyota USA site posting about diesel engines is odd because, well, Toyota does not sell any diesel-powered vehicle in the United States right now. Doing so, naturally, incites some speculation, unless we believe Toyota is dropping tangential knowledge bombs on the masses purely for our edification.

Related Stories
I Don’t Need a Tacoma, But I Damn Sure Want One
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
Buy Tom Hanks's Toyota Land Cruiser and Airstream

That speculation, at least for now, centers on the new Toyota Tundra pickup. It's due to launch very soon, and Toyota has been dropping teasers ahead of the reveal. Plus, out of all the vehicles Toyota currently sells here, a full-size truck may be the best use case for a diesel engine as its primary benefits are better fuel efficiency than gasoline and putting out a tremendous amount of torque. (Ram and GM both offer diesel engine options for their full-size trucks, and Ford did until just recently.)

Besides, the new J300 Toyota Land Cruiser just launched with a 3.3-liter diesel that delivers 304 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. That engine would presumably work on the Tundra's platform — though Toyota would have to get its emissions cleared for America.

On the other hand, Tundra teasers have clearly pointed to Toyota offering a hybrid powertrain in the Tundra. Ford just axed its 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel from the F-150 lineup because the fuel efficiency and torque from the hybrid made the less popular diesel redundant. And sales numbers may not justify Toyota having at least three engine options for the Tundra.

Is the diesel speculation related to the 4Runner or Tacoma?

Which begs the question — if Toyota is planning an oil-burning model for the US, could it be the 4Runner or Tacoma getting the diesel? Toyota looked like it might be teasing a diesel 4Runner back in 2019, after all. On paper, a diesel could add torque to enhance off-roading and present a more fuel-efficient option for both an SUV and a midsize pickup that dearly need it. Adding a new diesel option is one of the few big things Toyota could do to help the aging models fend off competition from the new Bronco and Wrangler until the new generations launch. And adding a diesel engine has certainly helped boost the overlanding appeal of the Chevy Colorado ZR2.

Or, hey, maybe Toyota USA just really wants to enhance our understanding of diesel engines.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Some of Patagonia’s Best Gear Is on Sale
Own a Motorcycle? Then You Need This Watch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
McLaren's New 765LT Is a Drop-Top Track Terror
This Ikea Side Table Hides a Secret Air Purifier
The Best All-in-One Turntables of 2021
The Other Moon Watch Is Having a Big Anniversary
Introducing: The 50 Most Influential Cars
This Bonkers 2-Story Camper Van Has an Elevator
Chevy's Silverado Is About to Get Even Tougher
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in July 2021