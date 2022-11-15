Black Friday Is the Best Time to Buy a Great Rooftop Tent

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
The last few years have been pretty rough for all of us, but there have been silver linings to the dark clouds that have dominated this decade so far. For one, many of us gained a newfound appreciation for outdoor pursuits like car camping — an escape made all the better these days by the bevy of excellent rooftop tents for your ride. These high-mounted hideaways bring a bounty of added security and comfort to camping... even if they do make the occasional nocturnal pee trips a dash more interesting.
Of course, rooftop tents are usually significantly pricier than the ground-dwelling ones — and the stellar, extra-durable, ultra-cozy tents made by Colorado-based Roofnest are no exception. That's where this Black Friday sale comes in, however. Right now, Roofnest is offering $600 off all of its tents, including the small-footprint Condor models, the overlander-beloved Falcon tents and the wide range of Sparrow models, as well. Plus, you can save 30 percent on all accessories. That makes this the brand's biggest sale ever.
$3,595 $3,195 ($400 OFF) $3,395 $2,995 ($400 OFF) $3,195 $2,795 ($400 OFF) $3,795 $3,195 ($600 OFF) $3,695 $3,295 ($400 OFF) $3,495 $2.895 ($600 OFF) $3,195 $2,995 ($200 OFF) $4,095 $3,595 ($500 OFF)
While supply chain worries continue to stymie many folks' shopping plans this year, Roofnest assures us — and the world, as it's right on the front page of their website — that they have all of their tents in stock and ready for delivery within 10-15 days. The clock is ticking, so you'll want to take advantage of these deals ASAP.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)
Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$649 $574 (12% OFF)
You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.
$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)
The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.
$298 $248 (17% OFF)
Huckberry's legendary, best-selling exclusive jacket, this water-resistant trucker is as classic and iconic as they come. And its flannel-lined interior makes it perfect for the colder weather that's going to start hitting us very soon.
$179 $99 (45% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)
It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.
$195 $137 (30% OFF)
Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.
$85 $72 (15% OFF)
Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.
$40 $35 (12% OFF)
The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)
A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.
$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)
Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.
$1,395 $1,046 (25% OFF)
This durable duffel can easily take you to the office, on a weekend trip and more. It's made with full-grain leather, and it's the perfect carry-on size for holiday travel.
$350 $275 (21% W/ CODE BMSM75)
Ninja's Foodi XL Pro does double duty as a grill and air fryer. It's an indoor appliance that can sear, defrost, fry and so much more.
$300 $212 (29% OFF)
If you're traveling by plane this holiday season, a compact and durable carry-on is a must. This one from Monos has an easy-access front panel and a heavy duty handle for navigating a busy airport with ease.
$249 $234 (6% OFF)
That's right, the newly released AirPods Pro are already discounted. With better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and handy new features like being able to adjust volume on the buds themselves, this deal is worth the splurge.
$150 $48 (68% OFF)
Store your knives in this magnetic block and the blades will stay sharper longer, plus it's more hygienic. This bamboo block can hold up to nine knives easily.
$210 $168 (20% OFF)
Timberland's classic boots are as famous for their style as they are for their durability, since being designed over 40 years ago. The boots are waterproof and sure to last a long time.
$500 $400 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)
This is the best vacuum you can buy for reaching under and around furniture, thanks to its unique hinge. It's also outfitted with a light for illuminating dark corners and an odor neutralizer leaving a fresh smell wherever you go.
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.