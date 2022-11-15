Black Friday Is the Best Time to Buy a Great Rooftop Tent

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Paul Naughton

The last few years have been pretty rough for all of us, but there have been silver linings to the dark clouds that have dominated this decade so far. For one, many of us gained a newfound appreciation for outdoor pursuits like car camping — an escape made all the better these days by the bevy of excellent rooftop tents for your ride. These high-mounted hideaways bring a bounty of added security and comfort to camping... even if they do make the occasional nocturnal pee trips a dash more interesting.

Of course, rooftop tents are usually significantly pricier than the ground-dwelling ones — and the stellar, extra-durable, ultra-cozy tents made by Colorado-based Roofnest are no exception. That's where this Black Friday sale comes in, however. Right now, Roofnest is offering $600 off all of its tents, including the small-footprint Condor models, the overlander-beloved Falcon tents and the wide range of Sparrow models, as well. Plus, you can save 30 percent on all accessories. That makes this the brand's biggest sale ever.

While supply chain worries continue to stymie many folks' shopping plans this year, Roofnest assures us — and the world, as it's right on the front page of their website — that they have all of their tents in stock and ready for delivery within 10-15 days. The clock is ticking, so you'll want to take advantage of these deals ASAP.

