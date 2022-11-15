Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday Is the Best Time to Buy a Great Rooftop Tent

Roofnest's biggest, rarest sale means you can save $600 on tents and 30% on accessories for a limited time.

By Sean Tirman
roofnest
Roofnest

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022
Paul Naughton

The last few years have been pretty rough for all of us, but there have been silver linings to the dark clouds that have dominated this decade so far. For one, many of us gained a newfound appreciation for outdoor pursuits like car camping — an escape made all the better these days by the bevy of excellent rooftop tents for your ride. These high-mounted hideaways bring a bounty of added security and comfort to camping... even if they do make the occasional nocturnal pee trips a dash more interesting.

Of course, rooftop tents are usually significantly pricier than the ground-dwelling ones — and the stellar, extra-durable, ultra-cozy tents made by Colorado-based Roofnest are no exception. That's where this Black Friday sale comes in, however. Right now, Roofnest is offering $600 off all of its tents, including the small-footprint Condor models, the overlander-beloved Falcon tents and the wide range of Sparrow models, as well. Plus, you can save 30 percent on all accessories. That makes this the brand's biggest sale ever.

Roofnest Falcon
Roofnest Falcon
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,595 $3,195 ($400 OFF)

Roofnest Condor
Roofnest Condor
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,395 $2,995 ($400 OFF)

Roofnest Sparrow
Roofnest Sparrow
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,195 $2,795 ($400 OFF)

Roofnest Falcon XL
Roofnest Falcon XL
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,795 $3,195 ($600 OFF)

Roofnest Condor XL
Roofnest Condor XL
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,695 $3,295 ($400 OFF)

Roofnest Sparrow XL
Roofnest Sparrow XL
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,495 $2.895 ($600 OFF)

Roofnest Sparrow EYE
Roofnest Sparrow EYE
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,195 $2,995 ($200 OFF)

Roofnest Falcon Pro
Roofnest Falcon Pro
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$4,095 $3,595 ($500 OFF)

While supply chain worries continue to stymie many folks' shopping plans this year, Roofnest assures us — and the world, as it's right on the front page of their website — that they have all of their tents in stock and ready for delivery within 10-15 days. The clock is ticking, so you'll want to take advantage of these deals ASAP.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
Roofnest Falcon 2 Rooftop Tent
roofnest.com
SAVE NOW

$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)

Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROOFTOP TENTS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot 3 Connect Warranty Bundle
Litter-Robot litter-robot.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $574 (12% OFF)

You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIRTAG PET ACCESSORIES

Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
Hydrow Wave Rower Black Friday Package
hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)

The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $248 (17% OFF)

Huckberry's legendary, best-selling exclusive jacket, this water-resistant trucker is as classic and iconic as they come. And its flannel-lined interior makes it perfect for the colder weather that's going to start hitting us very soon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$179 $99 (45% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
Seiko macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)

It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen Bath Robe
Onsen onsentowel.com
SAVE NOW

$195 $137 (30% OFF)

Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
Onnit onnit.com
SAVE NOW

$85 $72 (15% OFF)

Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler
Yeti amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $35 (12% OFF)

The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLE BRANDS

Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
xvapeusa.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch branchfurniture.com
SHOP NOW

$279 $251 (10% OFF W/CODE BFCM)

Branch's Task Chair offers an affordable WFH option with adjustable lumbar support and arm rests as well as an extra breathable mesh back.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIRS

Filson Dawson Leather Duffel Bag
Filson Dawson Leather Duffel Bag
Filson backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$1,395 $1,046 (25% OFF)

This durable duffel can easily take you to the office, on a weekend trip and more. It's made with full-grain leather, and it's the perfect carry-on size for holiday travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DURABLE DUFFEL BAGS

Ninja Foodi XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo and Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo and Air Fryer
Ninja ninjakitchen.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $275 (21% W/ CODE BMSM75)

Ninja's Foodi XL Pro does double duty as a grill and air fryer. It's an indoor appliance that can sear, defrost, fry and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR FRYERS

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
monos.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $212 (29% OFF)

If you're traveling by plane this holiday season, a compact and durable carry-on is a must. This one from Monos has an easy-access front panel and a heavy duty handle for navigating a busy airport with ease.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $234 (6% OFF)

That's right, the newly released AirPods Pro are already discounted. With better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and handy new features like being able to adjust volume on the buds themselves, this deal is worth the splurge.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

Bamboo Magnetic Knife Block
Bamboo Magnetic Knife Block
Zwilling bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $48 (68% OFF)

Store your knives in this magnetic block and the blades will stay sharper longer, plus it's more hygienic. This bamboo block can hold up to nine knives easily.

READ ABOUT WHY MAGNETIC KNIFE BLOCKS ARE BETTER

Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot
Timberland zappos.com
SAVE NOW

$210 $168 (20% OFF)

Timberland's classic boots are as famous for their style as they are for their durability, since being designed over 40 years ago. The boots are waterproof and sure to last a long time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ
Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ
sharkclean.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)

This is the best vacuum you can buy for reaching under and around furniture, thanks to its unique hinge. It's also outfitted with a light for illuminating dark corners and an odor neutralizer leaving a fresh smell wherever you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VACUUMS

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
homedepot.com
SAVE NOW

$650 $500 (23% OFF)

We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS AND GRILLS

