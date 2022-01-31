As we've seen with the GMC Hummer EV SUT, the Rivian R1T and the soon-to-be-arriving Ford F-150 Lightning, performance isn't an issue with electric pickup trucks. Charging them, however, is certainly annoying — and can limit their utility, especially if you're going places where chargers are sparse. That said, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus — about the last automaker you'd expect — may have an exciting solution for this.



SCG, known chiefly for building limited edition, track-oriented hypercars, is building a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Boot pickup for off-road racing in the Baja 1000 (and eventual civilian use). Now, the company has just announced that they will be using swappable liquid hydrogen fuel tanks to power their beast.



The system will work easily and instantly, just like swapping out a propane tank on a gas grill. The vision is, the company would have these tanks available 24/7/365 worldwide — and the truck wouldn't need them too often, as Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus expects the truck to offer a range of between 600 and 1,000 miles. So, the Boot would have super long range, would take about as long as a combustion engine to refuel and wouldn't have to lug around nearly a ton of lithium-ion batteries. That would, in turn, give it more capacity to tow and haul things.



Sounds great, right? Well, a production Boot — not to mention the infrastructure required to support it — may take a while to happen. SCG is still working on a prototype of the truck based on a gutted version of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD. A Boot you can buy may be a far-off prospect for the future...and when it does arrive, the target starting price will be $100,000.



LEARN MORE



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io