Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Bell & Ross Has a Watch for Every Type of Traveler
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Make Sure You Never Run Out of Storage

Refueling This Futuristic Off-Roader Could Be Like Swapping Out Propane on Your Grill

No waiting on the charger for this bad boy.

By Tyler Duffy
scg boot hydrogen powered pickup
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

As we've seen with the GMC Hummer EV SUT, the Rivian R1T and the soon-to-be-arriving Ford F-150 Lightning, performance isn't an issue with electric pickup trucks. Charging them, however, is certainly annoying — and can limit their utility, especially if you're going places where chargers are sparse. That said, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus — about the last automaker you'd expect — may have an exciting solution for this.

SCG, known chiefly for building limited edition, track-oriented hypercars, is building a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Boot pickup for off-road racing in the Baja 1000 (and eventual civilian use). Now, the company has just announced that they will be using swappable liquid hydrogen fuel tanks to power their beast.

Related Stories
The Future Electric Cars We're Most Excited About
This Defender Look-Alike Could Get Hydrogen Power
VW Has a Wild Idea For Charging Electric Cars

The system will work easily and instantly, just like swapping out a propane tank on a gas grill. The vision is, the company would have these tanks available 24/7/365 worldwide — and the truck wouldn't need them too often, as Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus expects the truck to offer a range of between 600 and 1,000 miles. So, the Boot would have super long range, would take about as long as a combustion engine to refuel and wouldn't have to lug around nearly a ton of lithium-ion batteries. That would, in turn, give it more capacity to tow and haul things.

Sounds great, right? Well, a production Boot — not to mention the infrastructure required to support it — may take a while to happen. SCG is still working on a prototype of the truck based on a gutted version of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD. A Boot you can buy may be a far-off prospect for the future...and when it does arrive, the target starting price will be $100,000.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Home and Design Drops of January 2022
Rafael Nadal Wins Grand Slam Wearing a $1m Watch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jeep Wants Crazy Money for the Grand Cherokee 4xe
Hand Sanitizer and Hand Soap, Explained
What You Should Know About Humanrace Skincare
Meet the All-New 2023 Toyota Sequoia
The Newest Ski Gear Inspires Us to Hit the Slopes
This New Snowboard Gear Will Revive Your Stoke
New Balance's Are for Everybody (Even Vegans)
Ditch Your Cutting Boards for a Rubber One