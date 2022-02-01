Aston Martin Overtakes Porsche to Create the World's Most Powerful SUV

Aston Martin promised the world they would create its most powerful luxury SUV. Well, guess what: they've delivered. The storied English brand has just unveiled a new halo version of their DBX SUV, called the DBX 707.

The number 707 stands for 707 metric horsepower, which works out to 697 hp here in America. The DBX 707 also packs 663 lb-ft of torque — so, bumps of 155 hp and 148 lb-ft over the standard V8-powered DBX. The SUV accelerates from 0-62 mph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 193 mph.



The DBX 707 employs an Aston Martin-modified version of the Mercedes twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Those modifications include upgraded ball-bearing turbochargers and a "bespoke engine calibration" to produce the additional power and torque. Aston Martin also gave the DBX 707 a nine-speed wet clutch automatic transmission to shift more quickly and accommodate the extra torque. Other tweaks include suspension upgrades and standard carbon-ceramic brakes.



Aston Martin's DBX 707 is indeed the world's most powerful luxury SUV, edging out the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E Hybrid (670 hp). (Stellantis nixed the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the 710-hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat for the 2022 model year, or else they'd hold the title.)



But the DBX 707's reign may not last very long. BMW will soon build a production version of its Concept XM plug-in hybrid with around 750 hp. And electric SUVs like the GMC Hummer EV SUV and Rivian R1S will both exceed 800 hp in top spec when they eventually enter production.

If you're interested in a DBX 707, you should be able to buy one quite soon. Aston Martin says production will begin in Q1 2022, with deliveries in Q2. There's no word yet on specific pricing. Since it's an Aston Martin and the standard DBX starts at $176,900, you can bet it will be pricey.

