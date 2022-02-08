While they may be a little late to the game, here in 2022, Stellantis is beginning a major electric vehicle push. Thus far, it has led to some cringeworthy brand taglines. But eventually, it will lead to cool things like a new Dodge eMuscle car, an electric Jeep Wrangler — and, most importantly, an electric Ram 1500 pickup to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevy Silverado 1500 EV.

We knew the electric Ram 1500 was due to arrive in 2024, but now, Ram has offered a few more tidbits about the new truck. Ram has all but confirmed that "Ram Revolution" will be the name for the new truck, as it will be the name of the website and corresponding campaign, which will include a Ram Real Talk tour. Ram also provided two new teaser images of the new truck: a shadowed outline, and a photo of the skateboard-style truck platform it will use.



Ram has not given us a lot of specs yet. The electric Ram 1500 will use the STLA Frame platform, one of four EV platforms that Stellantis plans to launch. The company claims it will deliver up to 500 miles of range. Launching after its two main competitors, the electric Ram 1500 is also likely to exceed them on capability. That would mean more than the Silverado EV's 664 horsepower, 780 lb-ft of torque and 400 miles of range in top-spec.



All signs point to the electric Ram 1500 being exceedingly popular. Ram did an outstanding job with the current generation 1500. And electric pickups have been far more popular than manufacturers hoped. General Motors announced 110,000 reservations for the Silverado EV and 59,000 for the Hummer EV SUT. After planning to build 40,000 EV trucks per year, Ford had to shut down new reservations for the F-150 Lightning, with a backlog of 200,000.



