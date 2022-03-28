Today's Top Stories
This Off-Road Camping Trailer Has a Neat Trick for Rooftop Storage

Cargo box? Rooftop Tent? Why not both?

By Tyler Duffy
signature deluxe ii camping trailer
Courtesy

Australians camp in the rough-and-tumble Outback, which is why the country produces some of the most badass off-road camping trailers on the market — built to follow robust overlanders like the Toyota Land Cruiser. Two Aussie brands, Signature and Toytuf, collaborated on the 2022 Deluxe II camping trailer (first spotted by New Atlas), which offers a revolutionary rooftop setup.

The Deluxe II is ready to do some serious, Outback-grade off-roading. It features a hot-dip galvanized chassis and drawbar, upgraded Lovells coil and twin-shock suspension system and mud-terrain tires. And once you get to your destination, the Deluxe II offers everything you need for a mobile base camp.

The left side offers an outdoor kitchen setup with a slide-out dual-burner stove and sink and two additional storage compartments with drop-down tables and electrical sockets. There are three additional storage compartments with two drop-down tables on the other side. A rear compartment fits a freezer/refrigerator. And a front area holds a toolbox, an 8.5 kg propane tank and two five-gallon jerry cans. The Deluxe II has two 100-Ah deep cycle AGM batteries and enough capacity to hold 30 gallons of pressurized water.

Rooftop tent or rooftop cargo box? Signature offers both. There's additional gear storage on the roof with a full-length storage cage. This cage can hold loose items like firewood or unwieldy items. You can also remove the front and rear doors to create a pass-through for surfboards or a kayak. A Signature or third-party rooftop tent can then mount above the storage cage. You can also choose an awning to add as an option.

The Signature Deluxe II is relatively affordable by camper standards, starting at the equivalent of a little under $15,000. However, it's only available in Australia. If the Deluxe II is not quite fancy enough for you, Toytuf offers a version called the TF1 for a little under $22,500. It can be fitted with options like an upgraded airbag suspension and a kitchen package with a Nespresso coffee machine.

