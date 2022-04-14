GMC is fleshing out its pickup lineup. The brand just launched the new Hummer EV SUT. It's giving the Sierra 1500 a significant facelift with two new, even fancier trims. Even the midsize Canyon is also getting in on the updates: GMC has just confirmed they are building a Canyon AT4X — which, like the new Sierra AT4X, should be a more extreme off-roading version of the Canyon AT4 trim.

What will the Canyon AT4X trim look like? GMC hasn't offered much information. But they did show a teaser last year with a Canyon AT4 concept, then known as the Canyon AT4 OvrlandX. That truck rode on 33-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud tires with AEV Crestone Wheels. It packed the Multimatic DSSV dampers used in the Colorado ZR2 and the new Silverado ZR2. GMC also noted it had a 27.1-degree approach angle and 10 inches of ground clearance. The Sierra's AT4X includes a Terrain mode and front and rear locking differentials.

GMC's teaser image shows Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, and the press release notes that it will have 17-inch wheels, which will be beadlock-capable. GMC will unveil the new truck in the summer 0f 2022.

We haven't seen the whole package yet, but the new AT4X trim should be a positive development for the Canyon, which has become an afterthought when we talk about overlanding-ready midsize trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator. Off-road capability on par with the Colorado ZR2 paired with more upscale and premium GMC styling on the exterior and interior could be a formula that appeals to many buyers.

No pricing for the GMC Canyon AT4X has been mentioned yet. We'd suspect a substantial jump over the Canyon AT4 trim, which starts at $38,950 MSRP. If the AT4X is more or less a GMC version of the Colorado ZR2, it could begin in the $50,000 range.

