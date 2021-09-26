GMC just unveiled its Canyon AT4 OVERLANDX concept truck — one word, all caps — at Overland Expo Mountain West. The build "showcases the brand's off-road performance vision." Essentially, it's a seriously cool statement that you don't necessarily need a Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator, Chevy Colorado ZR2 or Ford Ranger to build a badass midsize overlanding vehicle.

The base truck is the Canyon AT4, GMC's premium off-roading counterpart to the Denali sub-brand that has spread across the lineup on vehicles like the Sierra 1500 pickup and Yukon SUV. The OVERLANDX basically takes that trim to the next level.

GMC added a wider, factory lifted off-road chassis with an enhanced underbody. The truck rides on 33-inch BF Goodrich KM3 mud terrain tires — the factory Canyon AT4 has 31-inch treads — with a swivel mount, so you don't need to store the larger spare in the bed. The OVERLANDX also receives front and rear locking differentials and Multimatic DSSV dampers.

GMC GMC

GMC says the changes give the AT4 OVERLANDX concept a 27.7-degree approach angle, an impressive ten inches of ground clearance (more than the Tacoma TRD Pro) and 32.1 inches of water fording capability with a custom snorkel (more than the Jeep Gladiator).

Other overlanding modifications include a heavy-duty front bumper with a winch, guy lines to protect the windshield, a rooftop tent, a 270-degree awning, a cooler, a kitchenette, a truck bed storage system with drawers, a solar panel and jerry cans for fuel and water. The OVERLANDX also features a unique grille and headlamp design and a characteristically premium GMC leather-wrapped interior.

The AT4 OVERLANDX is a concept, so don't expect GM to put it into full production anytime soon. But every concept vehicle is a manufacturer throwing out ideas to see what resonates. So we could certainly see the Canyon AT4 get some awesome enhancements and accessories — along the lines of the Off-Road Performance Edition — moving forward.

