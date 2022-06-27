Cadillac's Wild New EV Will Make the GMC Hummer EV Look Pedestrian

Cadillac is going electric by the end of the decade — even if they are still launching polluting vehicles like the Escalade V in the short term. We've already seen the brand's first electric car, the Lyriq. But Cadillac is also building a wild new flagship EV, the Celestiq, which should be unveiled this summer. And a Wall Street Journal report suggests the brand is aiming for the Celestiq to be the Cadillac of electric vehicles.

The Celestiq will be an Ultium-powered all-electric sedan hand-built at GM's Warren tech center. According to WSJ sources, Cadillac will limit production to fewer than 500 units per year. The starting price will be a jaw-dropping $300,000, with the potential to go well beyond that. That pricing would have the Celestiq start at more than twice the price of a Tesla Model S Plaid and around three times the price of a GMC Hummer EV SUT.

Cadillac Cadillac

What will you get for the Rolls-Royce-esque expenditure on a Celestiq? Cadillac has teased features like a pillar-to-pillar dashboard screen and a smart-glass roof with customizable transparency quadrants for each of the four passengers. Per the WSJ, the Celestiq will also have customized wood trim, Ultra Cruise — the next iteration of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving tech , sadly not named Super-Duper Cruise — and four-wheel steering.

The Celestiq will be a bold move for Cadillac. It will be yet another rebranding for a brand that has been perpetually rebranding in the 21st century. And it will run contrary to Cadillac's current direction with sedans, which has been leaning into smaller and sportier V models.

But like the Hummer EV, the Celestiq will be a showcase for Ultium tech that will trickle down to the EVs they actually buy. And we are seeing rivals like Mercedes-Benz make similar pivots upmarket to more exclusive (and potentially profitable) vehicles.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io