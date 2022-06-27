Today's Top Stories
Cadillac's Wild New EV Will Make the GMC Hummer EV Look Pedestrian

And the price tag will be jaw-dropping.

By Tyler Duffy
front driver’s side view of the celestiq show car show car images displayed throughout not for sale
GM DESIGN

Cadillac is going electric by the end of the decade — even if they are still launching polluting vehicles like the Escalade V in the short term. We've already seen the brand's first electric car, the Lyriq. But Cadillac is also building a wild new flagship EV, the Celestiq, which should be unveiled this summer. And a Wall Street Journal report suggests the brand is aiming for the Celestiq to be the Cadillac of electric vehicles.

The Celestiq will be an Ultium-powered all-electric sedan hand-built at GM's Warren tech center. According to WSJ sources, Cadillac will limit production to fewer than 500 units per year. The starting price will be a jaw-dropping $300,000, with the potential to go well beyond that. That pricing would have the Celestiq start at more than twice the price of a Tesla Model S Plaid and around three times the price of a GMC Hummer EV SUT.

center console of the celestiq show car show car images displayed throughout not for sale
Cadillac
upper view of seat inside the celestiq show car show car images displayed throughout not for sale
Cadillac

What will you get for the Rolls-Royce-esque expenditure on a Celestiq? Cadillac has teased features like a pillar-to-pillar dashboard screen and a smart-glass roof with customizable transparency quadrants for each of the four passengers. Per the WSJ, the Celestiq will also have customized wood trim, Ultra Cruise — the next iteration of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving tech , sadly not named Super-Duper Cruise — and four-wheel steering.

The Celestiq will be a bold move for Cadillac. It will be yet another rebranding for a brand that has been perpetually rebranding in the 21st century. And it will run contrary to Cadillac's current direction with sedans, which has been leaning into smaller and sportier V models.

But like the Hummer EV, the Celestiq will be a showcase for Ultium tech that will trickle down to the EVs they actually buy. And we are seeing rivals like Mercedes-Benz make similar pivots upmarket to more exclusive (and potentially profitable) vehicles.

