Cadillac is going all-electric, and in the process, the brand will spearhead GM's pivot toward a zero-emissions future. But that green movement still resides in the future; for now, Cadillac will cater to customers' wishes — even the flagrantly absurd ones — and focus on "smiles per gallon."

To that end, the brand just unveiled the new Escalade-V, the most rip-roaring full-size family SUV on the market. It's potentially the most bombastic vehicle in the GM lineup besides the Hummer EV SUT.

Here's what you need to know.