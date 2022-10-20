GMC launched full production of the Hummer EV SUT earlier this year. It's one of the most impressive and capable vehicles on the market. It's also cartoonishly proportioned and expensive, with a price tag north of $100,000 (or much more on the lightly used market). But according to a Bloomberg report, GMC is seriously considering adding a smaller midsize Hummer model.

The report says the smaller Hummer is still at the design concept stage. But it could be fast-tracked as a "priority project" for GMC after the Hummer EV SUV rollout next year. It's unclear whether the new Hummer would be already factored into GM's plan to launch 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. GMC declined to comment to Bloomberg.

GMC

Why build a midsize Hummer? GM believes in the Hummer branding. The current Hummer EV SUT and SUV are popular; GMC is currently working through a backlog of reservations. A more attainable version would presumably be even more popular. A midsize Hummer could also open up Europe as a potential market; the full-size Hummer is too big for Europe's roads.

We don't have many details to work from. But Bloomberg says the new Hummer electric pickup would be a more direct competitor to the Rivian R1T, which starts at $73,000. So we can infer that the midsize Hummer could begin around that price point.

One thing we can be sure of is that the Rivian R1T wouldn't be the midsize Hummer's only off-roader competition if it launches around 2025. Toyota already previewed what looks like a TRD Pro version of an electric Tacoma in concept form. Jeep is launching its new Recon electric SUV in 2024. And Ford has all but confirmed it's working on an electric Bronco-branded vehicle.

