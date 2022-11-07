The Prelude was a prominent Honda sports coupe from the 1980s and 1990s. Sales curtailed sharply toward the end — a major reason the line wasn't continued. But the nameplate was still well regarded by enthusiasts, with double-digit appearances on Car and Driver's 10 Best list. And according to rumors out of Japan, Honda may be prepping a new Prelude later this decade.

The Japanese site Best Car Web says that Honda is working on a "Prelude successor model" for 2028 that will be a specialty model. It will be an electric car running on a new EV platform. And it will feature a futuristic design. The report says it will be distinct from a new NSX that is also tapped for 2028.

There aren't a lot of details to work from here. And 2028 is still far enough away to be in the speculative zone; the NSX part of the report says it will use solid-state batteries technology that doesn't exist yet.

A "new EV platform" suggests the Prelude won't run on the Honda e's platform. And that platform could be some time away. Honda's first modern EVs in America will be based on GM's Ultium platform. The Prelude would come after GM and Honda's affordable EV platform launching in 2027. The price point — affordable sports car like in years past or an upmarket one — is also an outstanding question.

One thing we can note is that Honda probably would not try to give the Prelude a simulated manual transmission. Toyota has been exploring the idea. Dodge will incorporate some type of shifter into its electric muscle car. But Honda all but said it was not interested in exploring EV manuals.

LEARN MORE