The 2024 Honda Prologue: Everything You Need to Know

The Honda Prologue will be a GM product beneath the skin

The Prologue is emerging from a partnership between GM and Honda to use their Ultium platform for a pair of SUVs; the Prologue will get a glitzier Acura version. GM will build the vehicle on its line in North America.

Expect the Prologue to be about the same size as the Chevy Blazer EV and — since this deal is about cutting costs and time for Honda — be very similar beneath the shell.

We don't know whether the Prologue will get all the Blazer variants; you can get a Blazer EV in front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. And we bet if Honda uses the SS high-performance powertrain, it ends up in the Acura version.

