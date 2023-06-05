Ford unveiled America's all-new 2024 Ranger in May. The new truck has three engine options: the returning 2.3-liter I4 and two V6 options. But a fourth could arrive soon. The Australian outlet Drive reports that Australia will get a Ranger plug-in hybrid in 2024, with that hybrid also going to America. That reporting meshes with an Automotive News report that earmarked a Ranger PHEV for 2025 (and a Bronco PHEV for 2024).

Ford has not confirmed a Ranger PHEV is coming yet. But rumors and reports suggest a Ranger hybrid is in the works. Here's what we know so far.

A Ranger PHEV would be America's first plug-in hybrid pickup

We have plug-in electric pickups like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. And the Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma and Ford Maverick offer conventional hybrid powertrains. But the Ranger would be the first PHEV truck on the market.

Per Drive, the Ranger PHEV in Australia and America will be a new PHEV engine based on the current 2.3-liter gasoline base engine. Ford noted at the reveal event that the new Ranger's wider track offered more flexibility in the Ranger engine bay.

Ford

There has been some evidence Ford has been working on a PHEV for the Bronco

The Ford Ranger and the Bronco share a platform. So a hybrid developed for one vehicle could be used in the other. There has been speculation since the Bronco launched about a hybrid to compete with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The Bronco owner's manual offered instructions for storing a hybrid battery. And a leak showed a Bronco with an "EV coaching mode," suggesting a PHEV with an EV range.

Ford did trademark Ranger Thunder

Ford did file trademark applications for F-150 Thunder, Ranger Thunder and Maverick Thunder. Thunder branding for PHEVs could work well with Ford's Lightning branding for its EV trucks. But there's no confirmation Ford will use that branding for its PHEV yet.

Ford

A Ranger PHEV would bridge the gap to an electric pickup

Ford doesn't comment on future products. But CEO Jim Farley all but confirmed Ford was working on an electric Bronco (and consequently an electric Ranger) back in 2021. However, an automotive forecast suggested that the electric Ranger and Bronco may not enter production until late 2029.

That forecast does not mention a hybrid Ranger. But a hybrid Ranger on the same platform could be built on the same production line as the current Ranger.