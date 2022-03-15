The Complete Hybrid Truck Buying Guide

2022 Ford F-150 Powerboost

Ford broke convention back in 2015, moving the F-150 from V8 to predominately turbocharged V6 power. For 2021, they advanced the pickup truck market again with the first hybrid engine, the 3.5-liter V6 PowerBoost.

The hybrid is the most potent non-Raptor engine in the F-150 lineup, delivering 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. It's also the most efficient F-150, offering 24 mpg combined in the 4x4 configuration. And I found it so seamless in everyday driving that it should be any F-150 buyer's preferred option.

How You Get a Hybrid Ford F-150: The cheapest F-150 hybrid comes as a $3,300 optional motor on the Lariat trim. The Powerboost V6 can also be optioned on the King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims.

Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter Powerboost V6 hybrid; 10-speed automatic; 4x4 available

Power: 430 hp

Torque: 570 lb-ft

EPA Fuel Economy: Up to 25 mpg city, 26 mpg highway

Towing: 12,270 lbs

Payload Capacity: 2,120

Starting MSRP: $50,880

