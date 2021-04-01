There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of the Volkswagen Arteon. Even if you have, you may never have encountered one in the wild — much like I hadn't before VW loaned me one for a week.

VW moved about 6,000 Arteons during its first two years on sale. That was enough to keep it off this ignominious list of cars no one bought, but it’s hard to find a mass-produced car from a major brand that has performed worse than that. Indeed, the Arteon barely outsold the e-Golf — and that car went out of production after 2019.

Having spent some time with one, I have to say, the Arteon’s sales problems feel discordant. Typically, a car’s failure stems from some fatal flaw, but the Arteon is an attractive, solid vehicle. The problem, really, is in the price — and the positioning.