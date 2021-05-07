7 Huge Automotive News Stories You Missed This Week

Ferrari's wild new V12 supercar can be had with a targa top

We knew Ferrari was coming out with a wild new limited edition of the 812 Superfast with a 6.5-liter V12, more than 800 horsepower and a crazy 9,500 rpm redline. The official reveal gave us a few more details.

There's the name: the new car will be the 812 Competizione. There's a surprise targa top version: the Competizione A. The hardtop will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds and hit 211 mph. It also sounds real nice lapping Ferrari's Pista Di Fiorano track.

Ferrari did not mention pricing or build numbers, but we'd expect all the 812 Competizione cars are already spoken for.

