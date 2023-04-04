Today's Top Stories
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know

It's happening!

By Tyler Duffy
toyota tacoma trd pro tailgate
Toyota

The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma may be the most eagerly anticipated new truck arriving in the next few years. A lot of people love the Tacoma — sales have always been strong, and the midsize truck is more popular now than ever. Tacoma build quality is formidable, and resale values have remained absurd.

But nearly everyone who loves the Tacoma wants something more from it, whether that's better performance to challenge rivals like the Colorado ZR2 and Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, a more spacious and family-friendly cabin or better fuel economy with a hybrid or even electric powertrain. Toyota, then, is under an awful lot of pressure to make sure the 2024Tacoma has more of what buyers want — without compromising on the things that made the Taco so great today.

Here's what we know right now about what the fourth-generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma will look like.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will get the i-Force Max hybrid V6

Toyota offered up its first teaser image of the new 2024 Tacoma. The teaser confirmed that at least the TRD Pro version will be offered with the 3.5-liter (technically 3.4-liter) i-Force Max V6 hybrid engine used in the Tundra and Sequoia.

With the Tundra, the i-Force Max puts out 437 horsepower and a mammoth 583 lb-ft of torque. It's possible the Tacoma version will be detuned a bit to slot below the Tundra.

What other engines will the 2024 Toyota Tacoma offer?
toyota tacoma trd pro parked in the desert
Toyota

We now know the top engine will be the i-Force Max V6. That's a pleasant surprise. Previous reporting from The Fast Lane Truck had the Tacoma offering two additional engine options.

The first is a base gas engine, likely to be the new turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four that Toyota used in the Highlander. That engine puts out 265 hp and 309 lb-ft in the Highlander. Tacoma tuning could put it closer to the Lexus NX's 275 hp and 317 lb-ft.

Another engine possibility named is the Hybrid Max engine Toyota used in the new Toyota Crown. That engine puts out 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque and would be competitive with the 2.7-liter inline-four GM is putting in the new Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon.

This may be our first complete look at the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma?
patent image of toyota tacoma on a blank background
Motor1

Motor 1 and a poster on Expedition Portal uncovered Brazilian patent photos of what may be the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. The images were published on January 24, 2023.

The photos look like what we expected the Tacoma to look like: a smaller version of the new Tundra. They also resemble the Pickup EV concept, which may have previewed the 2024 Tacoma's design.

Here's our first look at the 2024 Toyota Tacoma interior
leak of toyota tacoma interior under camouflage
GM Authority

GM Authority and several other automotive outlets received what appear to be spy shots of the new 2024 Toyota Tacoma interior. It's under a lot of camouflage. But it looks like what we anticipated with modernization and substantial influences from the new Tundra.

The screen is running Toyota's new infotainment system but is smaller than the massive 14-inch screen available on the Tundra.

The TRD Pro may not be the top 2024 Tacoma trim
toyota tundra trailhunter concept from the rear driving on a snowy road
Tanner Johnson

TFL's source also says that the Tacoma will get a new Trailhunter off-road trim that will probably slot above the TRD Pro on price and focus more on camping and rock crawling. Toyota unveiled the Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra at SEMA and noted multiple vehicles would get the treatment. More details are expected about the production version next year.

When will the 2024 Toyota Tacoma arrive?
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Toyota confirmed that the new fourth-generation Tacoma will arrive for the 2024 model year. That almost undoubtedly will mean a full reveal during the 2023 calendar year. We may see the truck hit dealers during 2023 as well.

What platform will the 2024 Tacoma use?
toyota tacoma front fender
Toyota

Toyota is updating its trucks to the new body-on-frame TNGA-F truck platform, which is underpinning the new J300 Land Cruiser, the new Toyota Tundra, the new Toyota Sequoia and the Lexus LX 600. The new 4Runner and the new Tacoma are expected to get a smaller version of that for mid-size vehicles.

Will the 2024 Toyota Tacoma get a coil-sprung rear suspension?
spy shot of the toyota tacoma testing on a suburban road in full camouflage
TFLnow

The folks at TFL caught what appears to be the next-generation Tacoma testing in Colorado. The Texas plate — where Toyota is headquartered — and the heavy camouflage support that presumption.

Toyota seems particularly concerned with masking the rear of the truck, which suggests that the Tacoma will follow the Tundra's lead with a coil-sprung rear suspension — dramatically improving handling and ride quality.

Will Toyota build an electric Tacoma?
toyota pickup ev
Toyota

Toyota announced some ambitious EV plans in December. Those plans included an electric pickup concept, which should be hitting the road in the next few years. Toyota hasn't confirmed that this concept is an electric Tacoma. But it looks a lot like an electric Tacoma. Motortrend expects the electric Tacoma to arrive in Q3 2024.

Will the Toyota Tacoma keep its manual transmission?
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Unclear...but we suspect the next Tacoma will lose the manual. Toyota has been phasing out manual transmissions from its product lineup, and the Tacoma is one of only two pickup trucks (along with the Jeep Gladiator) that still offers a stick shift on the TRD trims and the take rate for it is low. Getting rid of the manual to save costs would be tempting, especially if the Tacoma adds an electric or hybrid option.

Will the Toyota Tacoma get a new automatic transmission?
toyota tacoma
Toyota

Yes. A major criticism of the current model is its dated six-speed automatic. Tacoma competitors all feature eight-, nine-, or 10-speed units. The transmission will receive an upgrade along with the engines.

Toyota pairs an eight-speed transmission with the turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four, which should be a good bet for the base model. Toyota uses a six-speed for the Hybrid Max in both the Crown and the new Lexus RX, which may make it to the Tacoma in that engine. And the i-Force Max employs a 10-speed automatic.

