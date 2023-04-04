The new 2024 Toyota Tacoma may be the most eagerly anticipated new truck arriving in the next few years. A lot of people love the Tacoma — sales have always been strong, and the midsize truck is more popular now than ever. Tacoma build quality is formidable, and resale values have remained absurd.

But nearly everyone who loves the Tacoma wants something more from it, whether that's better performance to challenge rivals like the Colorado ZR2 and Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, a more spacious and family-friendly cabin or better fuel economy with a hybrid or even electric powertrain. Toyota, then, is under an awful lot of pressure to make sure the 2024Tacoma has more of what buyers want — without compromising on the things that made the Taco so great today.

Here's what we know right now about what the fourth-generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma will look like.