The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic Is Tiny, Practical and Ferocious

The Platonic ideal of a Mercedes-Benz may be an E-Class or S-Class sedan — but we live in 2021, not Ancient Greece, and most buyers who enter a car dealership are searching for a crossover. So, unsurprisingly, Mercedes is obliging them with more options, and one of them is the GLB. Boxy and upright, it slots — as one would suspect by the letter — between the subcompact GLA and the compact GLC. Appearance-wise, well, it looks like Rick Moranis shrunk the flagship GLS.

On top of the base model many small families seem likely to choose, Mercedes has now added an upgraded AMG version, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic. I drove the hot new GLB around Detroit doing car journalist and dad stuff for a week — and thoroughly enjoyed it. AMG took the practical, does-a-bit-of-everything well GLB and made it sporty — without altering its comfortable character. Hell, it's more fun than some of its hulking, AMG V8-powered brethren. Read on for the full report.

