Sad as it makes us to say it, this is not exactly the best time to buy a car. Shortages of microchips, semiconductors and other key parts have caused ripple effects across the automotive industry, forcing carmakers to pause production — which, as the law of supply and demand would suggest, leads to something of a feeding frenzy over the reduced pool of vehicles available for purchase.

Used car prices have seen the biggest impact from this (with their prices rising not just because of a shortage of new vehicles, but also from rental car agencies hurriedly snapping up pre-owned rides to reestablish inventory they sold last year at the depths of pandemic paralyzation), but new cars and trucks are also being affected. And it's not just hot new rides like the Ford Bronco that are getting hard to find, either. As a new iSeeCars study reveals, the cars moving off dealer lots aren't just C8 Corvettes and Tellurides; it's also family crossovers, the occasional luxury car — and even minivans.

And maybe it's all those worries about climate change coming to a head or maybe it's just rising gas prices, but eco-friendly rides also moved like hotcakes last month. Of the 20 fastest-selling cars on this list — all of which averaged far fewer days on dealership lots than the 24.6 that was the average for all new vehicles — six of them were hybrids.

Check out the whole list of the fastest-selling cars, trucks and SUVs in America in September 2021 below.