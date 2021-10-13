Today's Top Stories
Meet the Fastest-Selling Cars of September 2021

If you want a Subaru or Toyota, be prepared to move fast.

By Will Sabel Courtney
subaru crosstrek
Subaru

Sad as it makes us to say it, this is not exactly the best time to buy a car. Shortages of microchips, semiconductors and other key parts have caused ripple effects across the automotive industry, forcing carmakers to pause production — which, as the law of supply and demand would suggest, leads to something of a feeding frenzy over the reduced pool of vehicles available for purchase.

Used car prices have seen the biggest impact from this (with their prices rising not just because of a shortage of new vehicles, but also from rental car agencies hurriedly snapping up pre-owned rides to reestablish inventory they sold last year at the depths of pandemic paralyzation), but new cars and trucks are also being affected. And it's not just hot new rides like the Ford Bronco that are getting hard to find, either. As a new iSeeCars study reveals, the cars moving off dealer lots aren't just C8 Corvettes and Tellurides; it's also family crossovers, the occasional luxury car — and even minivans.

And maybe it's all those worries about climate change coming to a head or maybe it's just rising gas prices, but eco-friendly rides also moved like hotcakes last month. Of the 20 fastest-selling cars on this list — all of which averaged far fewer days on dealership lots than the 24.6 that was the average for all new vehicles — six of them were hybrids.

Check out the whole list of the fastest-selling cars, trucks and SUVs in America in September 2021 below.

1: Subaru Crosstrek
subaru crosstrek sport gear patrol 02
Subaru

Average Days to Sell: 7.8

Average Price: $29,230

LEARN MORE

2: Chevrolet Corvette
chevrolet corvette c8

Average Days to Sell: 8.6

Average Price: $92,366

READ OUR REVIEW

3: Subaru Forester
subaru forester
Subaru

Average Days to Sell: 9.5

Average Price: $32,778

LEARN MORE

4: Toyota Sienna
toyota sienna
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 9.6

Average Price: $43,331

LEARN MORE

5: Toyota RAV4
toyota rav4 best cars to buy 2021
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 9.8

Average Price: $31,673

LEARN MORE

6 (tie): Cadillac Escalade
cadillac escalade best road trip car
Cadillac

Average Days to Sell: 10.1

Average Price: $99,266

READ OUR REVIEW

6 (tie): Toyota Highlander Hybrid
toyota highlander hybrid 2021
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 10.1

Average Price: $47,631

LEARN MORE

8: Toyota C-HR
2019 c hr gear patrol
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 10.2

Average Price: $25,410

LEARN MORE

9 (tie): Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
hyundai tucson hybrid
Hyundai

Average Days to Sell: 10.7

Average Price: $33,494

LEARN MORE

9 (tie): Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
toyota rav4 prime
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 10.7

Average Price: $36,969

LEARN MORE

11: Kia Seltos
2021 kia seltos review gear patrol lead slide 3
Kia

Average Days to Sell: 10.8

Average Price: $26,720

READ OUR REVIEW

12 (tie): Kia Telluride
kia telluride 2021
Kia

Average Days to Sell: 10.9

Average Price: $45,226

READ OUR REVIEW

12 (tie): Lexus RX 450h
lexus rx 450h
Lexus

Average Days to Sell: 10.9

Average Price: $59,613

LEARN MORE

14 (tie): Toyota RAV4 Prime
toyota rav4 prime
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 11

Average Price: $45,038

READ OUR REVIEW

14 (tie): Toyota Corolla Hybrid
toyota corolla hybrid
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 11

Average Price: $25,506

LEARN MORE

16: Kia Carnival
kia carnival
Kia

Average Days to Sell: 11.1

Average Price: $37,639

LEARN MORE

17 (tie): Toyota Tacoma
toyota tacoma car front
Tyler Duffy

Average Days to Sell: 11.2

Average Price: $38,266

READ OUR REVIEW

17 (tie): Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
mercedes benz gls class
Will Sabel Courtney

Average Days to Sell: 11.2

Average Price: $94,568

READ OUR REVIEW

19: Toyota 4Runner
toyota 4runner venture
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 11.5

Average Price: $46,676

READ OUR REVIEW

20: Toyota Highlander
toyota highlander review
Toyota

Average Days to Sell: 11.6

Average Price: $44,542

LEARN MORE

