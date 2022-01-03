The Best Things We've Seen from CES 2022 So Far

After an all-digital 2021, the annual Consumer Electronics Show is roaring back to life with both digital and IRL components, though a ton of companies have backed out of the second part at the last minute. Every year, the boundaries of the show get a little more porous, with announcements jumping the gun of the show technical, official start by a day or two more than the year before.

While the show floor doesn't open until Wednesday January 5th, marking the full commencement of festivities, press conferences are on-going the two days prior -- and plenty of other items have dropped even earlier.

These are our favorite releases we've seen so far, with updates to come as the show continues.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet

With Ford taking the F-150 electric (and, with more than 200,000 pre-orders in the books , finding enormous interest for it), it was all but inevitable that the Chevy Silverado would follow suit . Unlike the F-150 Lightning that rides on a modified version of the gas-powered truck’s platform, the Silverado EV will use a bespoke electric vehicle platform, much like the new GMC Hummer EV . General Motors estimates the electric Silverado will be able to go more than 400 miles on a charge ; a preview image released ahead of the reveal (seen above) reveals the new EV truck will also pack a giant moonroof and an enormous infotainment screen, while Chevy has also revealed the truck will have four-wheel steering for added agility. Expect to see it on the road in early 2023.

LEARN MORE

Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000

Courtesy

The ACRO CA1000 is Astell&Kern's first "carryable" headphone amplifier that, according to the company, combines the functionality of a high-performance headphone amp and the portability of a digital audio player. It has four built-in DACs (ES9068AS) and is capable of playing high fidelity audio (32-bit/384kHz PCM and native DSD512). It also has a built-in 8,400mAh battery and support for USB-C fast charging. If you're somebody who takes hi-if super seriously, the ACRO CA1000 will be available late January or early February 2022. Price is TBD.

LEARN MORE

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX

Mercedes Benz

With most new electric cars offering comfortably more than 200 miles of range on a charge and many — like the Mercedes EQS — exceeding 300, “range anxiety” isn’t as big of a concern as it used to be. Still, electric cars remain a long way from matching the driving range of most internal-combustion automobiles — at least, for now. Mercedes-Benz’s Vision EQXX concept car is set to presage the Three-Pointed Star’s future long-range EVs; packing an extremely aerodynamic shape and impressive efficiency, the brand is claiming it’ll be able to go more than 620 miles in the real world. Note that turn of phrase: don’t be surprised to see a production version arrive before too long.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q

LG

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q is the company's first-ever gaming laptop. It's a 17-inch laptop that has a slim aluminum design, RGB backlit keys and a supposedly killer speaker system capable of 3D audio. Inside it packs an Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card. And it's 1080p display has a 300Hz refresh rate. Pricing of this high-performing machine has yet to be released yet.

LEARN MORE

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED TVs

Courtesy

Samsung revealed its newest line of high-end Neo QLED TVs, which are its 4K and 8K smart TVs that you might actually buy (not the super expensive MicroLED TVs that cost more than most cars). The 2022 Neo QLED TVs combine the company's Quantum Mini LED display technology with its Neo Quantum processor so that they deliver excellent picture quality, but Samsung has given them new technologies (like a new "Shape Adaptive Light" technology to automatically adjust brightness depending on what's on the screen) and more gaming-specific features (like a built-in gaming hub that'll let you access cloud-based games from Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now with no extra hardware). Release date and pricing information is TBD.

LEARN MORE

Samsung 2022 Eco Remote

Courtesy

Samsung's newest environmental TV remote, the Eco Remote, has a solar back panel so it can stay charged by light (indoor or outdoor) — but the 2021-version of the Eco Remote also had this capability. What's new with the 2022 version is that it has been integrated with radio frequency (RF) harvesting technology so it can also use the energy from your home's Wi-Fi router as well. Basically, you'll never have to worry about charging it. Also, it's available in black or white so it can match your Samsung TV.

LEARN MORE







LG S95QR

LG

The LG S95QR is the company's new flagship soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos. It's a 9.1.5 system that comes complete with a wireless sub and two wireless surround sound speakers. However, the real unique thing about the ​​S95QR is that it has an upward-firing center channel (an industry first, according to LG), so it's capable of creating an even more immersive sound.

LEARN MORE





LG UltraFine Pro Monitor

LG

LG has announced updated versions of the UltraFine Pro, its pro-level OLED monitors, that it released last year. They have a few new features, including support for LG’s DisplayHDR 400 True Black technology for even better contrast while photo/video editing, but the big news is that there will be a new 27-inch model for people who don't necessarily need a 32-inch model (or fork over the $4,000 for it). There's no word on pricing for the upcoming 27-inch model just yet.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io