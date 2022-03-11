The Acura Integra Has Returned as a Fancy Honda Civic Si

The Acura Integra was a 1990s motoring icon. Prime examples of the powerful, lightweight Type R version fetch bonkers prices in auctions. And Acura is reviving the Integra nameplate for 2023 to pick up the brand's sporty baton from the outgoing NSX — at a dramatically more affordable price point. We saw the new Integra in concept form a few months back. Now, Acura has unveiled the production-ready sports car.

Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Acura Integra.