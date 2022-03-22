You may not be happy about it, but there's no arguing with the truth: people can't get enough of crossovers. Even the seemingly-contradictory ranks of sporty SUVs have been blooming in the last decade, with just about every brand imaginable whipping up some sort of high-riding family hauler with power and performance that would humble many a sports car of just a few years back.

Maserati actually beat its fellow Italian sports car brands to the crossover punch with the Levante, which launched back in 2016; since then, however, it's fallen off the pace, attempting to keep its lineup fresh with bigger engines and mid-life refreshes while the competition ups the game over and over.

That changes in 2022. As part of the company's massive revitalization plan, Maserati is rolling out a new crossover that seems sized just right to steal buyers from the likes of the Porsche Macan (and, let's face it, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio). Meet the all-new Maserati Grecale.