Unlike their once-twinned Rolls-Royce counterparts, Bentleys are really made to be driven. However...that's not to say that they don't also make excellent cars to be driven in. While the Mulsanne sedan may be gone, the Flying Spur makes for an exceedingly delightful chauffeured ride — and so does the Bentayga SUV, the brand's most popular model.

Still, mid-sized and right-sized for many as it is, the Bentayga has a back seat isn't quite as palatial as some who prefer to ride in back might hope. So, to combat that — as well as hopefully keep on the record year-over-year growth that sees the company constantly reaching new heights of sales success — the crew from Crewe is rolling out a new version of their crossover: the Bentayga EWB.