The Polestar 6 Electric Roadster: What You Need to Know

The phrase "concept car" encompasses many vehicles, from soon-to-be production cars to fanciful, futuristic design studies. Some concepts are trial balloons to gauge public interest in a potential production vehicle. Polestar did that with the O2 concept, a stunning EV hardtop convertible. The response was positive and overwhelming. And Polestar just announced the O2 will enter production as the Polestar 6.

Here's what you need to know about it.