The Polestar 6 Electric Roadster: What You Need to Know
It's happening, officially.
The phrase "concept car" encompasses many vehicles, from soon-to-be production cars to fanciful, futuristic design studies. Some concepts are trial balloons to gauge public interest in a potential production vehicle. Polestar did that with the O2 concept, a stunning EV hardtop convertible. The response was positive and overwhelming. And Polestar just announced the O2 will enter production as the Polestar 6.
Here's what you need to know about it.
The Polestar 6 will get many of the same cool high-performance features as the Polestar 5. That will include the bespoke bonded aluminum platform and the same 800-volt electric architecture. Polestar says its EV powertrain will be capable of up to 884 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, permitting the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.
Polestar did not mention whether the Polestar 6 would have a built-in cinematic drone to capture sub-55 mph action like the concept car did.
Polestar will kick things off with an LA Concept edition of the Polestar 6. It will be limited to 500 numbered units. The LA Concept edition will feature the same sky blue exterior, light leather interior and exclusive 21-inch wheels as the original concept.
Polestar says the Polestar 6 will enter production in 2026. They are taking build slot orders for the LA Concept edition starting now online.
Tesla is purportedly still working on its Roadster, which it began taking $50,000 deposits on back in 2017. That car is purportedly on track for next year and may incorporate some form of rocket propulsion.
