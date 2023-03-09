The 10 New Cars with the Craziest Dealer Markups Right Now

Car demand soared after the pandemic. New car inventory dwindled due to supply chains and a chip shortage. That allowed dealers to capitalize by marking up vehicles. And not surprisingly, they have seen record profits.

That trend has tapered off a bit, with the latest iSeeCars.com study showing the average new car selling for 8.8% above the sticker price — down from 10.2% in July 2022. Full-size pickups in particular appear to be going for around MSRP. Even some new electric cars like the Cadillac Lyriq are doing the same. But certain popular vehicles — some of our favorite crossovers, SUVs and sedans — are carrying markups of more than 20% over MSRP with buyers willing to pay.



Here are the 10 vehicles with the largest dealer markups right now.