The 10 New Cars with the Craziest Dealer Markups Right Now

If you want one of these popular vehicles, you'll probably pay a hefty premium.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 jeep® wrangler willys is now available with the xtreme recon package with 35 inch tires straight from the factory, delivering best in class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability
Stellantis

Car demand soared after the pandemic. New car inventory dwindled due to supply chains and a chip shortage. That allowed dealers to capitalize by marking up vehicles. And not surprisingly, they have seen record profits.

That trend has tapered off a bit, with the latest iSeeCars.com study showing the average new car selling for 8.8% above the sticker price — down from 10.2% in July 2022. Full-size pickups in particular appear to be going for around MSRP. Even some new electric cars like the Cadillac Lyriq are doing the same. But certain popular vehicles — some of our favorite crossovers, SUVs and sedans — are carrying markups of more than 20% over MSRP with buyers willing to pay.

Here are the 10 vehicles with the largest dealer markups right now.

1. Genesis GV70
genesis gv70 suv
Genesis
  • Average Price: $56,476
  • Average MSRP: $44,299
  • Markup: 27.5%

2. Jeep Wrangler
jeep wrangler rubicon driving in europe
Stellantis
  • Average Price: $44,396
  • Average MSRP: $35,827
  • Markup: 23.9%

3. Mercedes-Benz GLB
mercedes benz glb parked on a cliff with ocean in the background
Mercedes-Benz
  • Average Price: $50,452
  • Average MSRP: $41,061
  • Markup: 22.9%

4. Porsche Taycan
porsche taycan
Porsche
  • Average Price: $122,940
  • Average MSRP: $100,169
  • Markup: 22.7%

5. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
wrangler rubicon 4xe parked in front of mountains
ALDO_FERRERO
  • Average Price: $55,347
  • Average MSRP: $45,386
  • Markup: $21.9%

6. Cadillac CT4-V
cadillac ct4 v
Cadillac
  • Average Price: $69,904
  • Average MSRP: $57,737
  • Markup: 21.1%

7. Genesis GV80
genesis gv80
Tyler Duffy
  • Average Price: $68,240
  • Average MSRP: $56,388
  • Markup: 21.0%

8. Porsche Macan
porsche macan parked in front of porsche building
Porsche
  • Average Price: $74,275
  • Average MSRP: $61,589
  • Markup: 21.0%

9. Cadillac CT5
cadillac ct5 v
Tyler Duffy
  • Average Price: $50,383
  • Average MSRP: $41,870
  • Markup: 20.3%

10. Lexus RX350h
lexus rx 350h from the rear next to a snowy boat launch
Tyler Duffy
  • Average Price: $59,347
  • Average MSRP: $49,339
  • Markup: 20.3%

