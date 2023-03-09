The 10 New Cars with the Craziest Dealer Markups Right Now
If you want one of these popular vehicles, you'll probably pay a hefty premium.
Car demand soared after the pandemic. New car inventory dwindled due to supply chains and a chip shortage. That allowed dealers to capitalize by marking up vehicles. And not surprisingly, they have seen record profits.
That trend has tapered off a bit, with the latest iSeeCars.com study showing the average new car selling for 8.8% above the sticker price — down from 10.2% in July 2022. Full-size pickups in particular appear to be going for around MSRP. Even some new electric cars like the Cadillac Lyriq are doing the same. But certain popular vehicles — some of our favorite crossovers, SUVs and sedans — are carrying markups of more than 20% over MSRP with buyers willing to pay.
Here are the 10 vehicles with the largest dealer markups right now.
- Average Price: $56,476
- Average MSRP: $44,299
- Markup: 27.5%
- Average Price: $44,396
- Average MSRP: $35,827
- Markup: 23.9%
- Average Price: $50,452
- Average MSRP: $41,061
- Markup: 22.9%
- Average Price: $122,940
- Average MSRP: $100,169
-
Markup: 22.7%
- Average Price: $55,347
- Average MSRP: $45,386
- Markup: $21.9%
- Average Price: $69,904
- Average MSRP: $57,737
-
Markup: 21.1%
- Average Price: $68,240
- Average MSRP: $56,388
- Markup: 21.0%
- Average Price: $74,275
- Average MSRP: $61,589
- Markup: 21.0%
- Average Price: $50,383
- Average MSRP: $41,870
- Markup: 20.3%
- Average Price: $59,347
- Average MSRP: $49,339
- Markup: 20.3%
