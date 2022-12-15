With 401 horsepower and 369 lb-ft on tap and a body the size of a ninth-gen Honda Civic, you'd fully expect the RS 3 to be quick. And quick it is, dashing from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and doing the quarter-mile in 11.8 seconds at 117 mph, according to Car and Driver — the latter of which puts it neck and neck with a 911 Carrera 4.

But what those stats don't reveal is just how much you really have to cane the turbo-five in order to squeeze all the juice from it. In regular driving, where the gearbox keeps the engine spinning below 2,000 rpm most of the time, the combination of turbo lag and gearbox kickdown lag means there's a mighty pause between gas and go. Check out C/D's 5-60 mph time, which is more indicative of real-world acceleration; it stands at 4.7 seconds, which means it'll wind up seeing the tail lights of a 10-year-old Dodge Charger SRT8 in a rolling race.

Of course, this sporty Audi boasts all-wheel-drive grip, which serves up benefits both off-the-line going straight and in the turns. With so much weight over the nose (keep in mind this is a front-wheel-drive compact car chassis under it all), understeer is the natural behavior you'd expect to find here; to counteract that, Audi has tuned the Quattro system to pump up to 50 percent of all available power to the stern, and given the RS 3 a rear electronic limited-slip diff that can shove all of that power to the outside wheel in turns. It even gives the car a drift mode, should that be up your alley.

It's a great system, and I'm sure it would pay dividends on track. Much like modern super sports cars, though, the limits are high enough that you'll need to be pushing past where you might feel comfortable going on roads with other cars and cyclists and pedestrians and unexpected deer and so forth. Unlike most super sports cars, however, the steering feels both too quick and too remote, synthetic to the point of unnatural — and robbing the driver of much-needed fun at everyday speeds. Like the engine, the steering rack feels as though it were tuned for attacking rally courses or race tracks at 10/10ths. Try as I might, I never found myself jelling with it, always having to re-adjust my line mid-turn — hardly an ideal turn of events, pun intended.