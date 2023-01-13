Time flies amidst a pandemic and political turmoil. While it feels like the Hyundai Palisade (and its Kia Telluride cousin) just stormed the three-row SUV scene, it’s actually receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2023 model year, providing another excuse to review what is — by just about any account — a thoroughly excellent SUV.

Hyundai loaned me a full-bore, Calligraphy AWD-trim 2023 Palisade to drive around as my family car for a week in southeast Michigan. Its superpower: still being an outstanding, 10/10 version of a family car with a luxury bent that makes it perhaps the definitive luxury SUV for less (perhaps because there's also the Telluride).

The revamp for 2023 hews to the "don't mess with success maxim." But it does address what was the Palisade's most glaring flaw.