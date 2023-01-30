Audi May Be Coming After the Electric G-Wagen with a New Off-Road SUV
It's just one angle of attack in Audi's fast-approaching wave of electric vehicles.
Audi has been signaling that off-roading is part of its future electric plans with vehicles like the AI: Trail concept. We don't expect Audi will be dropping a Halo Warthog-like vehicle with its own drone fleet in the immediate future, but Audi does have some seriously cool new vehicles — both off-road-focused and more traditional for the brand — on the way. Including, reportedly, a new off-roader to compete with Mercedes-Benz's electric G-Wagen.
Here's what we know about Audi's future electric car plans.
Autocar reports that Audi is plotting a new rugged off-road SUV to take on the electric Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes EQG. Per the report, the new vehicle should be more of a traditional off-roader than the Activesphere concept, arrive in 2027 and likely use the same body-on-frame architecture as VW's Scout truck and SUV brand. It will also, as one would anticipate, use Audi's quattro all-wheel drive.
A new electric Audi A8 is on tap for 2024. And Audi design head Marc Lichte told Autocar that it will resemble Audi's "private jet for the road" Grandsphere concept from 2021. "It's not far away from what will become production," Lichte said. "It's not 1:1 but very close."
Audi released an A6 E-Tron concept sedan. And Marc Lichte confirmed to Top Gear there will be an RS6 E-Tron unveiled in 2024. The A6 E-Tron production model should look about 90% like the concept. The RS6 E-Tron will have a wider track and bigger wheels. Performance will exceed the top-spec A6 E-Tron, which packed 462 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque in concept form.
Audi is not abandoning the wagon. The brand unveiled an A6 E-Tron Avant wagon concept back in March 2022. Given the popularity of the combustion RS6 Avant, we would be surprised if the electric model did not get an RS version too.
Fancy new electric cars? Naturally-aspirated sports cars? We're here (and excited) to judge.