The New Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: Electric Camper Van of the Future?

#Vanlife could be going electric sooner than you think.

By Tyler Duffy
the new mercedes benz esprinter
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is going electric by 2030. That means huge changes throughout the Mercedes lineup, including to the Sprinter van, which is a popular base vehicle for camper van upfitters. In that vein, Mercedes just unveiled the new eSprinter electric van. It’s coming to America in one version: a long wheelbase, high-roof model with the largest battery pack.

Here’s what we know about it so far.

How much range does the eSprinter have?
mercedes e sprinter van
Mercedes-Benz

The eSprinter uses a 113-kWh battery pack. Mercedes gives range figures of 248.5 miles and 311 miles for city driving. However, those figures come from WLTP testing, which is more generous to vehicles than the EPA methodology.

The eSprinter is capable of 115-kW fast charging, enough to power the vehicle from 10-80 percent in 42 minutes. To start, the range and charging time will probably be more amenable to fleet customers than camper van buyers.

Will the eSprinter have all-wheel-drive?
mercedes e sprinter van
Mercedes-Benz

The AWD Sprinter platform is popular with camper van upfitters. But the eSprinter is RWD only to start. The eSprinter launches with two available power outputs, 134 hp and 201 hp.

Will the eSprinter be available for a federal tax credit?
mercedes e sprinter van
Mercedes-Benz

Potentially. The eSprinter will be assembled in South Carolina. Mercedes has not given pricing yet for the eSprinter. But the price threshold for vans to receive the full $7,500 credit is $80,000.

Mercedes would have ample room to charge a premium over the current Sprinter (starting MSRP $43,500) and still have at least one eligible version of the eSprinter.

When will the eSprinter be available?
mercedes e sprinter van
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes says the eSprinter will hit American and Canadian dealers during the second half of 2023, probably as a 2024 model-year vehicle. It will arrive in Europe before the end of 2023.

Is the eSprinter the future camper van base vehicle?
mercedes e sprinter van charging port
Mercedes-Benz

Camper vans will go electric. But think more in the intermediate term. Mercedes says, "all new models will be all-electric from 2025." That leaves Mercedes room to slip one more update to the combustion Sprinter next year and continue selling it through 2029. And Ford may still sell gas-powered Transits beyond then.

