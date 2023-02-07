How much range does the eSprinter have?

The eSprinter uses a 113-kWh battery pack. Mercedes gives range figures of 248.5 miles and 311 miles for city driving. However, those figures come from WLTP testing, which is more generous to vehicles than the EPA methodology.

The eSprinter is capable of 115-kW fast charging, enough to power the vehicle from 10-80 percent in 42 minutes. To start, the range and charging time will probably be more amenable to fleet customers than camper van buyers.