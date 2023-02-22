Probably. Subaru's chief general manager of product planning said the brand wants "strong hybrids and electric vehicles" in the lineup by 2025. The current Forester's glaring weakness against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson is not having a hybrid option. And it becomes a bigger deal with each passing year.

The Australian site Drive speculates that the Forester could borrow some Toyota hybrid tech, specifically the engine from the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which puts out 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. Subaru using that engine would make a lot of sense.

That powertrain could resolve Forester's performance issues, bumping its 0-60 mph time by more than a second. And it could yield around a 50% improvement in city fuel economy, with a range of about 40 mpg. The current 2.5-liter flat-four gas engine could serve as a base engine.