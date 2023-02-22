The 2024 Subaru Forester: Everything You Need to Know
Subaru's iconic compact crossover should be next in line for an overhaul.
Subaru has already unveiled the new Crosstrek and Impreza vehicles. Next up to receive a complete overhaul — presuming Subaru maintains the same product launch cadence — should be the Forester. The all-new sixth-generation Forester could bring some significant changes.
Here's what we know about the new 2024 Forsester so far.
Subaru has not confirmed a timeline for the new Forester yet. Edmunds believes the Forester will arrive for the 2024 model year. That would likely mean a launch (and potential dealer availability) in 2023. A less optimistic timeline would have the Forester arriving sometime in 2024 for the 2025 model year.
Probably. Subaru's chief general manager of product planning said the brand wants "strong hybrids and electric vehicles" in the lineup by 2025. The current Forester's glaring weakness against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Hyundai Tucson is not having a hybrid option. And it becomes a bigger deal with each passing year.
The Australian site Drive speculates that the Forester could borrow some Toyota hybrid tech, specifically the engine from the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which puts out 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft of torque. Subaru using that engine would make a lot of sense.
That powertrain could resolve Forester's performance issues, bumping its 0-60 mph time by more than a second. And it could yield around a 50% improvement in city fuel economy, with a range of about 40 mpg. The current 2.5-liter flat-four gas engine could serve as a base engine.
Eventually. In 2021, Subaru announced relatively conservative plans to have 40% of vehicle sales be electric and hybrid by 2030 and have electric options for every car by the 2030s. But recent announcements and Subaru killing combustion projects like the WRX STI suggest the timeline may be much more aggressive.
Subaru's electric car development and production will depend greatly on what happens at Toyota, its major shareholder. Toyota is reportedly plotting a massive recalibration of its strategy to focus more on EVs.
We would be surprised if the Forester lineup went from zero electrification to offering a full-electric version in 2024. We would also be surprised if getting an electric Forester to market isn't part of a push to get more Subaru EVs to market in the years following.
The current Forester interior is a bit dated. Subaru currently offers an 8-inch touchscreen as the upgrade option. Expect that to change. The new Forester should take a cue from the interiors of the WRX and other recent launches by offering a vertically aligned 11.6-inch screen.
Subaru has tweaked its exterior styling a bit with its past handful of car launches, with meaner-looking headlights and black plastic cladding extending up into the bodywork. We would expect that the new 2024 Forester design language will track with previous launches.
