Giant-sized off-road-focused pickup trucks have become something of an item in the automotive space recently. Ram arguably started the trend a few years ago when it resurrected the Power Wagon name for a heavy-duty truck optimized for cranking around past the pavement; since then, Ford has whipped up an F-Series Super Duty version of the Tremor, Chevrolet has created an HD Silverado ZR2, GMC delivered a similar Sierra HD AT4X...and now Ram has come out with a second off-road-focused HD truck, in the form of the 2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel.

Thing is, heavy-duty off-roaders don't make a ton of sense. As many an overlanding enthusiast will be happy to tell you, agility is a prized commodity when scrambling around on trails; whether it's squeezing through forests or slipping between boulders, it's always nicer to have more space to avoid scrapes. Besides, the bigger your rig, odds are good the more fuel it drinks — which is never ideal when you're trying to boondock.

Of course, as with most SUVs designed to demolish trails, most of these XL all-terrain rigs will spend their lives doing proletarian tasks like towing boats and equipment trailers, hauling hay and gravel, or shuttling kids to and from school, rather than pounding up and down trails. The appeal of something like the 2500 HD Rebel lies not in its adventurous image, but in the fact that it can handle a simply staggering amount of different use cases without breaking a sweat. (Well, that...and the image.)

So to find out how this rolling kaiju handles the sorts of tasks and purposes it'll handle most of the time, I took it on a 800-mile round trip drive to Vermont, starting and ending in the New Jersey suburbs. (Fun fact: I couldn't pick it up in New York City as I do most test vehicles, because it was too big to fit into the Manhattan parking garage where I grab cars from.)

2023 Ram 2500 HD Rebel: What We Think

Utterly large and traditionally truck-like in a way many half-ton pickups aren't these days, the Heavy Duty Rebel is a bit more crude than many buyers who haven't spent time with HD trucks might be used to — but that's kind of endearing.

Its turbodiesel engine gives it both impressive towing capability and surprisingly good fuel efficiency, at least for a truck this size, while its enormous cabin offers a modern space for five to lounge in comfort. And the off-road-focused features only add to its capability without detracting much in the way of on-road performance — at least, compared with other HD pickups. Few people need it, and few people can probably fit it in their driveway...but it's hard not to walk away oddly enamored.