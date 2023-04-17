The 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV: Everything You Need to Know

Okay, there's one aspect of the new Maybach EQS SUV we haven't addressed: the design. Maybach's debut event had us scope it out in a mighty event hall with harsh auto show lighting and giant Christmas ornaments of the brand's logo all around, which makes it hard to get an accurate sense of the car's proportions and appearance.

In person, however, it certainly has more presence than it does in person, with a strong personality and a face that looks far better when not reflecting harsh white light. (For some reason, the first phrase that came to mind upon seeing its face was "noble alien.") It's perhaps not conventionally handsome, but like the Bentayga and Cullinan, it product declares its lineage — and importance.

And let's face it, that's what buyers of this sort of SUV want. Odds seem strong that Mercedes will face little trouble moving plenty of these, at least by Maybach standards. The brand hasn't discussed pricing, but based on their other models, figure on spending at least $175,000 for one — and probably a good bit more if you want all the fixin's.

