Nissan sent us off on a scenic few-hour loop around the Sonoma area. Our routes skipped the more tortuous mountain roads I’ve taken with vehicles like the Subaru WRX. But they did provide a decent sampling of situations and conditions for a non-enthusiast crossover.



The FWD Ariya felt like a Rogue. The AWD version — though it maintains that comfy crossover vibe — is substantially more capable. The dual motors put out 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque (twice the torque of the FWD). Nissan says it can scoot from 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds — a nice bump from about 7.5 seconds for the FWD version.

The Ariya isn't tuned for you to wield maniacally. And Nissan's "sport sound" in Sport Mode — which sounds like the spaceship noise my Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid makes in EV mode — will dampen a lot of enthusiasm. But it's controlled and competent with a pliant ride, and it's quick on a highway pass (handy when I needed to extricate myself from behind the RAV4 Hybrid that cut me off in a roundabout).

AWD can be superfluous, but the Ariya's e-Force AWD system is a serious value add. Its grip was unflappable on public roads. Even in a controlled parking lot setup — wet track, deliberately botching a turn — it refused to slide. Nissan also deploys the e-Force system to flatten out the pitch and drive under braking, which should result in less motion sickness (I had a light breakfast and didn't have to ride in the passenger seat, so I can't say for sure). That said, the pitching and diving does come back if you're in stop-and-go traffic.

The Ariya also comes with Nissan's new "hands off" ProPilot 2.0 system. It's now hands-free while you're cruising in a lane, but you still need to hand hold it for lane changes. I gave it a whirl on the highway stretch of our journey. I found it well-labeled and intuitive to use, but it seemed to make more minor course corrections than I've experienced in GM's Super Cruise or Ford's Blue Cruise, which was not so relaxing.