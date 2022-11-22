The Nissan Ariya excited us in concept form. It looked like an electric vehicle that — back in those retrospectively carefree days of late 2019/early 2020 — did not exist: a Goldilocks compact crossover that ticked every box, provided a decent amount of space and came in at a reasonable price point.

The Ariya took a bit longer to materialize than anticipated. But the production version finally heads to dealers in early 2023.

Recently, Nissan let me behind the wheel — briefly. I headed out to their technical center in Farmington Hills, Michigan. They gave me a brief demo and let me take out an Ariya Empower+ — the top-tier front-wheel-drive model — for a one-hour loop in suburban Detroit traffic. It wasn't enough of a sample to sound out Nissan's new electric car fully. But it was enough to glean some useful first impressions.

It appears Nissan hit its mark with the new Ariya. But with ample competition out there, doing so may not feel as groundbreaking in 2023 as it did in 2019.

