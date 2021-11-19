Save Big on Outdoor Voices Athleisure for Black Friday

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
As temperatures continue to drop, the key word is layering. Hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, sweat pants and joggers can all play a vital role here. And right now, Outdoor Voices is running a pre-Black Friday sale that presents the opportunity to score all these pieces and more at deep discounts — you can get up to 50 percent off.
Along with ideal layering pieces, you can pick up workout-worthy tanks, shorts and tennis polos, plus a handful of other gear like Merrell boots, face masks, sunscreen and even a Rapha x OV handlebar bag for your bike. Sales like this are super rare at Outdoor Voices, so shop now while you can.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
$789 $592 (25% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch.
$230 $160 (30% OFF)
One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems
$299 $175 (41% OFF)
This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime.
$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)
Made to have the perfect fit, this super-soft slub flannel from Madwell is ideal for cozy days inside or layering up on chilly fall and winter days.
$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)
No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount.
$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)
This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away.
$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)
This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often.
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last.
$499 $374 (25% OFF)
This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around.
$98 $59 (40% OFF)
This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us.
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands.
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear.
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.