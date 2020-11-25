Looking for an iPad or AirPods? Here Are the Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Gear

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page , where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

Apple just announced its newest breed of MacBooks earlier this month, and the models from earlier this year are accordingly on sale this Black Friday. That plus deals on Airpods Pro, the iPad Pro, and more.



Best Airpod Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Apple amazon.com SHOP NOW $249 $199 ($50 off) The noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are the top of Apple's headphone heap.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) amazon.com SHOP NOW $159.00 $119.00 (Save $40.00)No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wired charging case. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Apple amazon.com SHOP NOW $199.00 $149.99 (save $49.01) No noise-cancelling here, but Apple's second-gen AirPods are no slouch. This model comes with the wireless charging case.

Best Mac Deals

Apple 27" iMac with Retina 5K Display (Mid 2020) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,799.00 $1,649.00 ($150.00 off) Apple's new 5K iMac is a great replacement for a laptop if you'll be working from home for the long haul. READ OUR REVIEW Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2020, Intel) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1499.00 $1349.00 ($150.00 off) This is not the newly redesigned M1-chip MacBook Pro, but that's why it's on sale. This Intel-powered machine from mid-2020 still holds its own. Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (Mid-2020, Intel) Apple amazon.com SHOP NOW $999.00 $899.00 ($100.00 off) This is not the new MacBook Air with the new M1 chip -- that's why you can find it at a discount. This Intel-powered model is still up to date and plenty capable, though. Apple Mac mini (Mid-2020, Intel) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,299.00 $1,199.00 ($100.00 off) This still-capable Intel-based version of the Mac mini is a laptop replacement if you're working from home and already have a monitor.

Best iPad Deals

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) amazon.com SHOP NOW $799.00 $729.00 ($70.00 off) This is a great option for creatives and power users who don't need the huge screen of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) amazon.com SHOP NOW $599.00 $559.00 ($40.00 off) The latest iPad Air looks and feels like a 10.9-inch iPad Pro, but is considerably more affordable. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi, Previous Gen) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,299 $949 (save $350) This iPad Pro is last gen (so no LIDAR vision), but you can get it at a serious discount if that's not an issue for you. Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi Only, 2020) Apple bhphotovideo.com $999.00 SHOP NOW $1,099 $999 (save $100) You can already grab the latest iPad Pro model (complete with LIDAR vision) for a discount. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (64GB, 4G LTE, Previous Gen) Apple bhphotovideo.com SHOP NOW $1,149 $849 (save $300) This iPad Pro is last gen (so no LIDAR vision), but you can get it at a serious discount if that's not an issue for you. New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) Apple amazon.com SHOP NOW $598 $561 (save $30) The latest and greatest iPad air, with A14 Bionic chip.



