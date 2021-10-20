Today's Top Stories
The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop Now

You don't have to wait for the day after Thanksgiving to get a deep discount on a new TV.

samsung the frame smart tv
Samsung

Although Black Friday, undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year, is still several weeks away, numerous retailers are already offering some exceptional discounts — in this case, on an array of top-of-the-line televisions. And that makes this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup so you and your close friends and family can better enjoy all those sports, movies, shows, and whatever else you might want to watch throughout the upcoming holiday season.

TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$298 $448 (33% OFF)

Along with its more-than-serviceable 55-inch 4K UHD HDR display with a slim bezel design, this Bluetooth-enabled smart TV also grants users built-in access to dozens upon dozens of apps capable of streaming 700,000+ movies and shows.

VIZIO 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Quantum LED SmartCast Smart TV M-Series M55Q7-J01
VIZIO 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Quantum LED SmartCast Smart TV M-Series M55Q7-J01
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$748 $580 (22% OFF)

Offering over a billion display colors and backed by Vizio's Active Full Array Backlight and UltraBright 600 technology for exceptional contrast, this TV also has a bunch of gaming-focused features to ensure your console experience is both deeply immersive and especially responsive.

LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV A1 Series OLED55A1PUA
LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV A1 Series OLED55A1PUA
LG
SAVE NOW

$1,700 $1,197 (30% OFF)

On top of features like its powerful α7 Gen 4 AI Processor, smart voice control, built-in Google Assistant, integrated app access, and a gorgeous OLED display, picking up this TV also gives you access to six months of HBO Max for all your streaming entertainment.

Samsung The Sero 43-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung The Sero 43-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$2,000 $1,500 (25% OFF)

For lovers of design and versatility, Samsung's Sero QLED TV is a welcome diversion from the norm. Along with its unique rotating design, which makes mirroring your phone or tablet both vertically and horizontally much more visually appealing and seamless, it also offers a gorgeous 4K display and compatibility with multiple voice assistants.

Sony Bravia XR X90J 4K UHD 75-Inch TV XR75X90J
Sony Bravia XR X90J 4K UHD 75-Inch TV XR75X90J
SAVE NOW

$2,600 $1,598 (39% OFF)

This Sony Bravia XR 4K UHD offering isn't so much a television as it is a standalone cinematic experience you can put in your home, thanks largely to its revolutionary processor that's designed to understand how humans see and hear for unrivaled contrast and true-to-life colors. But it also includes factors like Alexa integration, input lag as low as 8.5ms, and smart app access.

Samsung The Frame 75-Inch Class 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV
Samsung The Frame 75-Inch Class 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$3,000 $2,198 (27% OFF)

This revolutionary television offers exceptional 4K picture quality, machine-based AI for 4K scaling, built-in Alexa functionality, and so much more. And when you're not using it, it transforms into an ultra-high-quality static display, integrating seamlessly into the rest of the art on your walls.

LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 65-Inch 8K Smart UHD NanoCell TV 65QNED99UPA
LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 65-Inch 8K Smart UHD NanoCell TV 65QNED99UPA
SAVE NOW

$3,497 $2,497 (29% OFF)

While most of the available options on the market hover in the realm of 4K, this LG QNED MiniLED TV offers a significant upgrade to 8K. And when you pair that with things like app integration, Dolby Atmos, low-latency gaming modes, and even AI-assisted 8K-scaling, it's clear to dee this is a cinematic powerhouse of a television.

Samsung Neo QLED 65-Inch Class QN900A 8K Smart TV
Samsung Neo QLED 65-Inch Class QN900A 8K Smart TV
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$5,000 $3,300 (34% OFF)

For the uncompromising cinephile, the top-of-its-class Samsung 8K smart TV you see here is a nigh-unbeatable option. From its practically bezel-less design to its unmatched display color, clarity, and contrast to its ultra-capable Neo Quantum Processor (which offers AI-assisted 8K upscaling), this is certainly a tough TV to beat.

With numerous Black Friday deals already unveiled and significant shipping delays and supply chain issues expected, it’s never been more important to consider getting your holiday shopping out of the way early.

