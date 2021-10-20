The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Although Black Friday, undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year, is still several weeks away, numerous retailers are already offering some exceptional discounts — in this case, on an array of top-of-the-line televisions. And that makes this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup so you and your close friends and family can better enjoy all those sports, movies, shows, and whatever else you might want to watch throughout the upcoming holiday season.
$298 $448 (33% OFF)
Along with its more-than-serviceable 55-inch 4K UHD HDR display with a slim bezel design, this Bluetooth-enabled smart TV also grants users built-in access to dozens upon dozens of apps capable of streaming 700,000+ movies and shows.
$748 $580 (22% OFF)
Offering over a billion display colors and backed by Vizio's Active Full Array Backlight and UltraBright 600 technology for exceptional contrast, this TV also has a bunch of gaming-focused features to ensure your console experience is both deeply immersive and especially responsive.
$1,700 $1,197 (30% OFF)
On top of features like its powerful α7 Gen 4 AI Processor, smart voice control, built-in Google Assistant, integrated app access, and a gorgeous OLED display, picking up this TV also gives you access to six months of HBO Max for all your streaming entertainment.
$2,000 $1,500 (25% OFF)
For lovers of design and versatility, Samsung's Sero QLED TV is a welcome diversion from the norm. Along with its unique rotating design, which makes mirroring your phone or tablet both vertically and horizontally much more visually appealing and seamless, it also offers a gorgeous 4K display and compatibility with multiple voice assistants.
$2,600 $1,598 (39% OFF)
This Sony Bravia XR 4K UHD offering isn't so much a television as it is a standalone cinematic experience you can put in your home, thanks largely to its revolutionary processor that's designed to understand how humans see and hear for unrivaled contrast and true-to-life colors. But it also includes factors like Alexa integration, input lag as low as 8.5ms, and smart app access.
$3,000 $2,198 (27% OFF)
This revolutionary television offers exceptional 4K picture quality, machine-based AI for 4K scaling, built-in Alexa functionality, and so much more. And when you're not using it, it transforms into an ultra-high-quality static display, integrating seamlessly into the rest of the art on your walls.
$3,497 $2,497 (29% OFF)
While most of the available options on the market hover in the realm of 4K, this LG QNED MiniLED TV offers a significant upgrade to 8K. And when you pair that with things like app integration, Dolby Atmos, low-latency gaming modes, and even AI-assisted 8K-scaling, it's clear to dee this is a cinematic powerhouse of a television.
$5,000 $3,300 (34% OFF)
For the uncompromising cinephile, the top-of-its-class Samsung 8K smart TV you see here is a nigh-unbeatable option. From its practically bezel-less design to its unmatched display color, clarity, and contrast to its ultra-capable Neo Quantum Processor (which offers AI-assisted 8K upscaling), this is certainly a tough TV to beat.
With numerous Black Friday deals already unveiled and significant shipping delays and supply chain issues expected, it’s never been more important to consider getting your holiday shopping out of the way early.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$1,199 $999 (17% OFF)
This iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip for unmatched performance, a liquid retina display and Face ID for security and Apple Pay. It also has one of the best cameras you can get on a portable device.
$229 $119 (48% OFF)
This intuitive air purifier has three fan settings and can cover over 361 sq. ft. of space. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.
$59 $50 (16% OFF)
Made to attach to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe, this slim leather wallet is handsome and holds four cards — enough for the essentials.
$300 $270 (10% OFF)
Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.
$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)
If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home.
$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)
Whether you need to light up the backyard or the campsite, the AlpenGlow 500's ChromaReal LED technology will provide a natural-feeling glow. It has five light settings and can run for five hours on high and 200 hours on low.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.
$700 $600 (14% OFF)
The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.
$200 $171 (14% OFF)
One of the fastest racing shoes ever made, the innovative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% was literally made to break records. If you want to set your new personal best, these are the shoes you want.
$25 $19 (24% OFF)
An all-time legend in the beanie world, the Carhartt WIP Watch Cap is a wardrobe essential that puts in work from fall through spring, at a price that is super hard to beat.
$78 $54 (31% OFF)
Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match.