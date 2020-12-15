Get 20% Off One of the Best Razors We've Ever Used

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Gillette has been equipping men with quality razors for over 100 years, so it is no surprise that the master machinists developed a razor that, under normal circumstances may be seen as gimmicky, but is actually a revelation for shaving. Its Heated Razor has been carefully researched and crafted to deliver one of the best shaves we've ever gotten, bringing joy to an otherwise mundane activity. One of our picks for 2019's best products, Gillette's razor is one of the best we've ever tried. Right now, Gillette is offering the Heated Razor Starter Kit for $160 — 20 percent off its regular price. A sale on this item does not come often, so if you're looking to upgrade your own razor or are picking up a last-minute gift, you have to check this out.
The real magic of this razor is the warming bar positioned underneath the razor blades. Heating in seconds, the bar has two carefully selected temperature settings, 109 and 122 degrees, to ensure that you're always comfortable. It may not be the same as a barber's warm towel wrap, but it's about as close as you can get in the comfort of your own bathroom.
While a heated razor might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to grooming essentials, we think this is the perfect addition to your repertoire if shaving is a consistent part of your routine.
Traditionally, you need to be an IWJG to attend its tradeshow. But thanks to eBay, Gear Patrol readers can check out the show for themselves.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds. READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
