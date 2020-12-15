Get 20% Off One of the Best Razors We've Ever Used

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Gillette has been equipping men with quality razors for over 100 years, so it is no surprise that the master machinists developed a razor that, under normal circumstances may be seen as gimmicky, but is actually a revelation for shaving. Its Heated Razor has been carefully researched and crafted to deliver one of the best shaves we've ever gotten, bringing joy to an otherwise mundane activity. One of our picks for 2019's best products, Gillette's razor is one of the best we've ever tried. Right now, Gillette is offering the Heated Razor Starter Kit for $160 — 20 percent off its regular price. A sale on this item does not come often, so if you're looking to upgrade your own razor or are picking up a last-minute gift, you have to check this out.

The real magic of this razor is the warming bar positioned underneath the razor blades. Heating in seconds, the bar has two carefully selected temperature settings, 109 and 122 degrees, to ensure that you're always comfortable. It may not be the same as a barber's warm towel wrap, but it's about as close as you can get in the comfort of your own bathroom.

While a heated razor might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to grooming essentials, we think this is the perfect addition to your repertoire if shaving is a consistent part of your routine.

