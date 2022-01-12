Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save 15% During Casper's Sleep-In Sale

Save 15% on mattresses, 20% on bundles and 10% on everything else.

By Will Porter
casper mattress gear patrol
Casper

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We spend a third of our lives in bed, making your mattress perhaps your most important piece of furniture. Right now you can save 15 percent on Casper mattresses, 20 percent on mattress bundles and 10 percent on everything else. Plus, if you don't mind an older model, you can get a (new) 2019 or 2020 mattress for up to 40 percent off.

Casper
Casper Original Foam Mattress
Casper casper.com
SAVE NOW

The brand that helped revolutionize direct-to-consumer mattress sales, Casper makes some of the best mattresses period — ranging from the entry-level Element all the way up to the ultra-luxe Wave Hybrid. But it also offers a full range of bedsheets, full-on bed frames, and plenty of accessories (which are great for gifting) to boot. If you or your loved ones need a bedroom refresh, now is the time.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple Watch SE GPS
Apple Watch SE GPS
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$279 $229 (18% OFF)

Save 18% on Apple's entry-level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2022 fitness goals.

READ OUR GUIDE TO SMARTWATCHES

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Dyson V10 Allergy
Dyson V10 Allergy
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$480 $380 (21% OFF)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)

These are big savings on one of the best air compression recovery systems out there. Help get your fitness resolutions over the finish line with this clinically-proven method that increases circulation and reduces soreness. 

READ RECOVERY BOOT FAQS

Nike Killshot OG sneakers
Nike Killshot OG sneakers
Mytheresa
SAVE NOW

$90 $71 (21% OFF)

The Killshot OG offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, you can snag a pair for 21% off.

READ OUR 2022 STYLE RESOLUTIONS

L.L. Bean Bean Boots 8-inch
L.L. Bean Bean Boots 8-inch
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$139 $119 (15% OFF)

Get a rare deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring.

READ MORE ABOUT DUCK BOOTS

Casper Weighted Blanket
Casper Weighted Blanket
Casper
SAVE NOW

$169 $152 (10% OFF)

With weights of 10, 15 and 20 pounds, the Casper Weighted Blanket is suited to help anyone stay calm this winter. Pick the weight closest to 10% of your body weight and feel the anxiety wash away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Braun Series 9 9200cc Electric Shaver
Braun Series 9 9200cc Electric Shaver
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Braun's top-of-the-line electric shaver, the Series 9 features five synchronized shaving elements to get the best shave possible on the first pass. It may seem expensive now, but it is made to last seven years, so you'll make up for it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC SHAVERS

Great Jones The Starting Lineup
Great Jones The Starting Lineup
Great Jones
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Relwen Fishtail Parka - Exclusive
Relwen Fishtail Parka - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$648 $453 (30% OFF)

Just in time for the coldest months of the year, you can pick up this versatile insulated parka from Relwen for a rare 30% off. It has a water-resistant shell and a detachable hooded liner, plus a bunch of thoughtful features like thumb holes in the cuffs and a French terry lining on the hood. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$128 $45 (65% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE)

We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $142 (29% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

