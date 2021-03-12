We Scored an Exclusive Deal on These iPad Cases

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Nomad, maker of some of the finest tech accessories around, has given us at Gear Patrol an exclusive code to get 50 percent off two of its best iPad protection. Use the code GEARPATROL at checkout to get the discount on the Rugged Folio for iPad or the Rugged Case for iPad.

They come in three different sizes, so if you have either the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 11-inch iPad Pro or the iPad Air, this sale has you covered. The folio has strategically placed magnets to keep the case secure, even in kickstand mode. The case has a slim profile that is perfect for covert protection that looks darn good.

