Here's How to Save $25 on the New Sonos Bluetooth Speaker

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
As with any buzzy new Bluetooth speaker, the new Sonos Roam has been of great intrigue here at Gear Patrol; we have covered it extensively ever since it was just a rumor germinating throughout the tech world. It has now come to fruition as Sonos' latest release and its smallest and most affordable speaker yet.
Thanks to the Sonos Upgrade Program, if you've owned a Sonos speaker in the past and have a Sonos account, you could be eligible to get $25 off a new Roam, no trade-in required.
Sonos obviously wants its customers to continue to grow their speaker systems and this is its way of keeping things in the family. Just head online to the Upgrade Program website and check on your eligibility. If you're able to get the discount, you'll be given an exclusive code for 15 percent off any new Sonos speaker, including the Roam.
This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.
Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io