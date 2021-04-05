Here's How to Save $25 on the New Sonos Bluetooth Speaker

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As with any buzzy new Bluetooth speaker, the new Sonos Roam has been of great intrigue here at Gear Patrol; we have covered it extensively ever since it was just a rumor germinating throughout the tech world. It has now come to fruition as Sonos' latest release and its smallest and most affordable speaker yet.

Thanks to the Sonos Upgrade Program, if you've owned a Sonos speaker in the past and have a Sonos account, you could be eligible to get $25 off a new Roam, no trade-in required.

Sonos obviously wants its customers to continue to grow their speaker systems and this is its way of keeping things in the family. Just head online to the Upgrade Program website and check on your eligibility. If you're able to get the discount, you'll be given an exclusive code for 15 percent off any new Sonos speaker, including the Roam.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io