Here's How to Save $25 on the New Sonos Bluetooth Speaker

Looking to buy a Sonos Roam but don't want to pay full price? You might not have to thanks to the Sonos Upgrade Program.

sonos bluetooth speaker
Sonos

As with any buzzy new Bluetooth speaker, the new Sonos Roam has been of great intrigue here at Gear Patrol; we have covered it extensively ever since it was just a rumor germinating throughout the tech world. It has now come to fruition as Sonos' latest release and its smallest and most affordable speaker yet.

Thanks to the Sonos Upgrade Program, if you've owned a Sonos speaker in the past and have a Sonos account, you could be eligible to get $25 off a new Roam, no trade-in required.

Sonos obviously wants its customers to continue to grow their speaker systems and this is its way of keeping things in the family. Just head online to the Upgrade Program website and check on your eligibility. If you're able to get the discount, you'll be given an exclusive code for 15 percent off any new Sonos speaker, including the Roam.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, water bottle pocket, separate compartments for clean clothes and even 1680D ballistic nylon on the outside to keep your things protected.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer
skimresources.com
$107 $268

$161 OFF (60%)

Outerknown excels at making sustainable garments that you can feel good about wearing. This reversible lightweight puffer is the ideal layer for spring — easy to pop on and off at any change in temperatures. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF W/ CODE TULIP (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESORIES

Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
$140 $150

$10 OFF (7%)

This is the only non-Apple MagSafe charger that is endorsed by Apple themselves. One device that lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro? Say less — we're in. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CHARGERS

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex skimresources.com
$79 $138

$59 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Boucle Zip Guide Jacket
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$248 $498

$250 OFF (50%)

This jacket from New York-based Todd Snyder follows the silhouette of vintage guide jackets and is upgraded with an Italian cotton/rayon viscose material that has an ultra-soft hand feel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SPRING FRAGRANCES

Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko Automatic Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 40mm
Seiko
$199 $295

$96 OFF W/ CODE VIP (33%)

A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

READ ABOUT THE 20 WATCH BRANDS TO KNOW

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
BARBOUR
$291 $415

$124 OFF (30%)

Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown. 

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

