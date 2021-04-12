Today's Top Stories
Weber Grill Prices Are Going Up. Here's What You Need to Know

Weber will be raising prices on its grills on April 16, so buy one now while you can still get a deal.

weber genesis ii
Weber

Weber grills have been a stalwart in backyards and tailgates everywhere since the started selling kettle grills in the 1950s. Whether you love the ubiquitous Original Kettle for charcoal grilling or opt for one of the myriad gas grills, you probably hold Weber in high regard when it comes to the backyard barbecue. Simply put, Weber makes damn good grills of all types for affordable prices.

Recently, though, we learned Weber would be increasing prices on some of its grills. This is fairly normal for a brand to do, but there's no better time to buy than before a price increase.

We don't yet know the full list of grills subject to a price change, but we have confirmed adjustments for a few of our favorite grills, including our pick for the best gas grill, the Weber Genesis II E-335 and our pick for the best charcoal grill, the Weber Original Kettle Premium. Plus, our pick for the best portable grill, the Weber Q, will be going up as well.

The official price increase comes to fruition April 16, with some grills getting a price hike of up to $200. The good news: you have a few days to pick up a grill at current prices — Webers are available through grill retailers like BBQ Guys, the brand's website as well as major platforms like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot. If you have been mulling over a new grill for the summer, now is the time to act.

Best Grill Deals

Lifesmart Dual Cook Pellet Grill and Griddle
Lifesmart Dual Cook Pellet Grill and Griddle
Lifesmart homedepot.com
SHOP NOW

$900 $499 (45% off)

Char-Broil 2-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Char-Broil 2-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Char-Broil amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $230 (18% off)

Weber Q 2200 Portable Propane Gas Grill
Weber Q 2200 Portable Propane Gas Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SHOP NOW

$320 $269 (16% off) 

Weber Genesis II E-315 Propane Gas Grill
Weber Genesis II E-315 Propane Gas Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SHOP NOW

$1000 $800 (20% off)

Weber Genesis II S-335 Propane Grill
Weber Genesis II S-335 Propane Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SHOP NOW

$1200 $1049 (13% off) 

PK360 Grill and Smoker
PK360 Grill and Smoker
PK Grills pkgrills.com
SHOP NOW

$800 $700 (13% off)

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $109 (9% off)

Kamado Joe Classic II 18-Inch Ceramic Kamado Grill
Kamado Joe Classic II 18-Inch Ceramic Kamado Grill
Kamado Joe
SHOP NOW

$1,399 $1,299 (7% off)

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$435 $230 (47% off)

Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% off)

Weber Original Kettle Premium 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $165 (6% off)

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove solostove.com
SHOP NOW

$775 $500 (35% off)

