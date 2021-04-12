Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

Weber grills have been a stalwart in backyards and tailgates everywhere since the started selling kettle grills in the 1950s. Whether you love the ubiquitous Original Kettle for charcoal grilling or opt for one of the myriad gas grills, you probably hold Weber in high regard when it comes to the backyard barbecue. Simply put, Weber makes damn good grills of all types for affordable prices.

Recently, though, we learned Weber would be increasing prices on some of its grills. This is fairly normal for a brand to do, but there's no better time to buy than before a price increase.

We don't yet know the full list of grills subject to a price change, but we have confirmed adjustments for a few of our favorite grills, including our pick for the best gas grill, the Weber Genesis II E-335 and our pick for the best charcoal grill, the Weber Original Kettle Premium. Plus, our pick for the best portable grill, the Weber Q, will be going up as well.

The official price increase comes to fruition April 16, with some grills getting a price hike of up to $200. The good news: you have a few days to pick up a grill at current prices — Webers are available through grill retailers like BBQ Guys, the brand's website as well as major platforms like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot. If you have been mulling over a new grill for the summer, now is the time to act.

BBQ GUYS AMAZON WALMART HOME DEPOT





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io