Flint and Tinder's Awesome Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket Is 30% off

One of the most useful garments you can buy is the waxed jacket. They are naturally water-resistant, are made from cotton that is tough-as-nails and just plain look great with nearly anything you pair them with.

A favorite of ours, the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker, has been pared back to excel in the warmer months that its older brother is a bit too warm for. Normally lined with flannel (or wool), the unlined version eschews a lining to keep you from overheating while rocking the jacket in non-winter months. Right now you can get this stellar jacket for 30 percent off, saving you $57.

The jacket is made from British Millerain’s Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric that boasts excellent toughness for the weight, has a bunch of pockets for your valuables (and your hands) and is naturally water-resistant, keeping you protected from spring and summer showers.

