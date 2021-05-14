Today's Top Stories
1
Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
2
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Ultimate Trail-Friendly Picnic Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Flint and Tinder's Awesome Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket Is 30% off

After the success of its Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, Flint and Tinder stripped out the lining and made a jacket fit for warmer seasons.

flint and tinder unlined waxed jacket
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

One of the most useful garments you can buy is the waxed jacket. They are naturally water-resistant, are made from cotton that is tough-as-nails and just plain look great with nearly anything you pair them with.

Related Stories
The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now
Check Out the Best Jacket from the New Bond Movie

A favorite of ours, the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker, has been pared back to excel in the warmer months that its older brother is a bit too warm for. Normally lined with flannel (or wool), the unlined version eschews a lining to keep you from overheating while rocking the jacket in non-winter months. Right now you can get this stellar jacket for 30 percent off, saving you $57.

The jacket is made from British Millerain’s Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric that boasts excellent toughness for the weight, has a bunch of pockets for your valuables (and your hands) and is naturally water-resistant, keeping you protected from spring and summer showers.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Chore Coats Out There Right Now
This Japanese Denim Jacket Benefits Stop AAPI Hate
The Chore Coat Is a Perfect Garment. Here’s Why

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

lo and sons weekender
The Catalina Deluxe Weekender

SHOP NOW

UP TO 30% OFF

Get away this summer with the Catalina Deluxe Weekender from Lo & Sons. Use code GEARPATROL30 for 30 percent off.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
$350 $450

$1o0 OFF (22%)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean during allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Sonos Beam - Refurbished
Sonos Beam - Refurbished
move skimresources.com
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Hoka One One Clifton 7
Hoka One One Clifton 7
skimresources.com
$104 $130

$26 OFF (20%)

Hoka One One's superlative Clifton series looks like it may be getting a new addition soon in the form of the Clifton 8, which means the perfectly good Clifton 7 is 20% off right now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
skimresources.com
$250 $380

$130 OFF (34%)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a LUVSEAT footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Boulder. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES OF APRIL

Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
skimresources.com
$130 $179

$49 OFF (27%)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
We Scored You a Deal on Misen's Steak Knives
Nike Has a Running Shoe on Sale for Everyone
Save Big on These Awesome Vitamix Blenders
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know
Your Perfect Getaway Bag For This Summer
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
These Are The Best Deals on Grills