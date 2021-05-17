These Perfectly Techy Adventure Shorts Are 20% off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When you're headed on a trip or out and about on an urban adventure, you want your clothes to not only look good but be equipped for whatever comes your way. You need a bit of stretch. You need pockets and comfortable fabrics and a slight bit of moisture-wicking. Proof has set out to make this category of handsome adventure travel clothing its own, and it has done it supremely well. This year one of the standouts, its Nomad Pant, has been trimmed down for summer into the Nomad Short. And right now you can get the shorts for 20 percent off with the code nomad20 until May 24.

The shorts are made from an easy breathing two-way stretch Japanese Toray twill and are treated with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating to protect you from random spills or precipitation. They're also outfitted with a covert zip pocket, in addition to four other pockets, to keep your valuables safe. And, for those of you who want to show a little more skin, the brand is offering up a 7-inch version to go along with its 9-inch version.

