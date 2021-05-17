Today's Top Stories
These Perfectly Techy Adventure Shorts Are 20% off Right Now

Huckberry has marked down Proof's Nomad shorts by 20%.

proof nomad short
Huckberry

When you're headed on a trip or out and about on an urban adventure, you want your clothes to not only look good but be equipped for whatever comes your way. You need a bit of stretch. You need pockets and comfortable fabrics and a slight bit of moisture-wicking. Proof has set out to make this category of handsome adventure travel clothing its own, and it has done it supremely well. This year one of the standouts, its Nomad Pant, has been trimmed down for summer into the Nomad Short. And right now you can get the shorts for 20 percent off with the code nomad20 until May 24.

The shorts are made from an easy breathing two-way stretch Japanese Toray twill and are treated with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating to protect you from random spills or precipitation. They're also outfitted with a covert zip pocket, in addition to four other pockets, to keep your valuables safe. And, for those of you who want to show a little more skin, the brand is offering up a 7-inch version to go along with its 9-inch version.

Proof Nomad Short
Proof Nomad Short
Proof
$52 $68

$14 OFF W/ CODE NOMAD20 (20%)

Proof took its best-selling techy travel pant, the Nomad, and made it into shorts that excel all summer long. They also come in two lengths, 7- and 9-inch, so you can pick how much skin to show.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BAGGIE ALTERNATIVES

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
$350 $450

$1o0 OFF (22%)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean during allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Sonos Beam - Refurbished
Sonos Beam - Refurbished
move skimresources.com
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Hoka One One Clifton 7
Hoka One One Clifton 7
skimresources.com
$104 $130

$26 OFF (20%)

Hoka One One's superlative Clifton series looks like it may be getting a new addition soon in the form of the Clifton 8, which means the perfectly good Clifton 7 is 20% off right now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
skimresources.com
$250 $380

$130 OFF (34%)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a LUVSEAT footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Boulder. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES OF APRIL

Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
skimresources.com
$130 $179

$49 OFF (27%)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS


