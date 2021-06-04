Apple's AirPods Max Are on Sale for the First Time

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Apple's first foray into the world of over-the-ear headphones consisted of a buzzy drop of the beautiful, albeit expensive, AirPods Max — noise-canceling headphones equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro, which allows for seamless integration with the iPhone and other Apple products. While these are some of the more expensive headphones we've reviewed, right now you have the chance to pick them up for a slight 5 percent discount (which at this MSRP makes actually takes out a hefty chunk from the price).

The marked-down headphones come in five colors and all feature the excellent pairing, noise-canceling and battery life we've come to expect from each new version of AirPods. Shop quick, however, because it is hard to say how long this deal will last.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io