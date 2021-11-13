Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Marlow, Brooklinen's New Pillow Company, Is Having Its First Sale

Marlow makes adjustable pillows that may just be perfect.

By Will Porter
marlow pillow
Marlow

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

In the past, pillow shopping was all about trial and error. There really isn't a good way to test a pillow and it's probably the piece of bedding that relies most on personal preference. Brooklinen's latest venture, Marlow, has the answer to this problem: adjustable pillows. With just the tug of a zipper, the Marlow pillow can be adjusted on the fly. Like a firm pillow? Keep it zipped. Want some extra fluff? Unzip that thing. It's that easy.

Right now you can get the first-ever discount on the Marlow pillow thanks to its Surprise Sale. If you only want one, it is still a doable $65, but who needs only one pillow? Buy two or three and you get 25 percent or go big and buy four to get 40 percent off your purchase. (Sleep with a partner? Buy a few and let everyone make their own choices.)

Marlow
The Pillow
marlowpillow.com
SAVE NOW

Refreshing your pillows has never been easier. Stop sleeping on those old, flat sacks and upgrade to a better night's sleep. While you're at it, get some sheets from the Brooklinen sale and complete the refresh.

Related Stories
The 13 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021
The 10 Best Pillows of 2021
The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online in 2021

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$670 $549 (18% OFF)

Grilling season is only over temporarily. When it starts back up, you'll be all the better off if you have one of the best ceramic precision charcoal grills around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Zippo Vintage Lighter
Zippo Vintage Lighter
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$29 $13 (57% OFF)

Already perhaps the best USA-made lighter ever made (and with a lifetime warranty, no less), this one gets a retro visual upgrade for even more everyday carry appeal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIRE STARTERS

Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)

One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Williams-Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$202 $150 (26% OFF)

Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)
Apple skimresources.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$119 $89 (25% OFF)

Well under the $100 mark, this is the lowest sale price we've ever seen for Apple's 2nd-generation  wireless earbuds. And they still come with a charging case, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)

Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS FOR EVERYDAY

Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$65 $55 (15% OFF)

These Brooklinen waffle towels are lightweight, quick-drying and super absorbent — they are the perfect shower towel refresh.

READ MORE ABOUT WAFFLE TOWELS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

Not only does this vacuum boast Dyson's legendary no-loss suction and the ability to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, but it also has a laser guide to ensure top levels of cleanliness.

READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE DYSON VACUUM LINEUP

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
Get 20% off Customizable, Mid-Century Furniture
Western Rise Is Offering 25% off Sitewide
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Smart Home Gyms on Early Black Friday Discount
Save Over $200 on a Great Pellet Grill Smoker
The L.L. Bean Black Friday Deals
The Best Everlane Black Friday Deals
The Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals
REI's Anti-Black Friday Sale Has Landed
The Best Deals on Jeans This Black Friday
Save Big on Motorcycle Gear Ahead of Black Friday