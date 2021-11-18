The Biggest Money-Saving Deals of Black Friday

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Priority one when it comes to holiday shopping is, obviously, trying to find the exact right gift for the right person — that goes without saying. But the holiday shopping season is also one of the best times to get some of the best deals on a wide variety of gear. And that means, whether you're shopping for friends and family or yourself, you can get that exact right gift for the exact right price, or at least a price that's a good deal lower than what you might pay any other time of year.

Of course, that hunt comes with other obstacles, roadblocks, and speed bumps. Namely, it seems like every retailer on the internet offers some kind of deal or deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That could mean you could have to scroll through thousands upon thousands of pages to find those hidden gems. Or you could find someone else to do all that scrolling for you — like us. That's right; we've rounded up a bevy of the deepest Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts across the internet right here.

ExoGun DreamPro ExoGun exogun.com SAVE NOW $599 $169 ($430 OFF) Gunning for a spot beside (or toppling) industry bigwig Theragun, ExoGun is making a play this holiday season with a massive 71% price dip with the DreamPro percussive massager — what the brand calls "most powerful and versatile handheld percussion massage device for high impact recovery and low impact deep tissue massage." However you look at it, that's a tough deal to pass up. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Bose amazon.com SAVE NOW $349 $179 ($170 OFF) Even at full price, Bose's wireless over-ear headphones are a solid offering, boasting three levels of integrated noise-canceling tech, Alexa-enabled voice control, a dual-mic system for crystal-clear calls and so much more. But when they're offered at a discount of 43% off, as they are right now, you might want to think twice about letting them slip through your fingers. Our Place Home Cook Duo Our Place fromourplace.com SAVE NOW $310 $210 ($100 OFF) For roughly a third of what you'd spend on a normal day, you can pick up one of the most deservedly-hyped pot-and-pan sets currently available — and you can have it in any of 30 combinations of the available colorways. Whether you need a kitchen refresh or some new gear to get you going on your home chef journey, this Our Place deal can't be missed. Patagonia Tres Jacket Patagonia patagonia.com SAVE NOW $499 $350 ($149 OFF) With its waterproof shell, breathable membrane, 700-fill-power 100% reclaimed/recycled down insulation and fair trade certification, Patagonia's Tres Jacket is an outerwear powerhouse that takes the brand's self-imposed environmental responsibility as serious as a heart attack. It also happens to be 30% off for Black Friday. Shinola Runwell Chronograph Watch Shinola nordstromrack.com SAVE NOW $800 $400 ($200 OFF) The Detroit brand known as Shinola is a slice of Americana if there ever was one, and the brand has built a reputation largely around good design. This is especially true with its watches, namely the Runwell Chronograph you see here. And while it's a good addition to your wardrobe at any price, a 50% discount makes this a deal you might not be able to refuse. Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair Steelcase wayfair.com SAVE NOW $737 $436 ($301 OFF) With more people working from home now than ever before (and with many of these position shifts becoming permanent), it's become abundantly clear to some how important a solid task chair is for spinal health. If your home office is in need of an upgrade, you can do no wrong with this Steelcase office chair, especially while it's 41% off. Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Saxxon Wool Grey Plaid 1818 Suit Brooks Brothers brooksbrothers.com SAVE NOW $1,098 $500 ($598 OFF) Everyone needs at least one good-looking suit in their wardrobe, even if you only dust it off from time to time for special occasions like weddings, job interviews, etc. Brooks Brothers is, perhaps obviously, one of the most iconic suit brands around, so when an offering of theirs that looks as good as this one is discounted by 54%, you should definitely take notice. Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with Retina Display Apple bhphotovideo.com SAVE NOW $999 $799 ($200 OFF) Even when they do go on sale, which is rare, Apple's discounts are usually a bit on the conservative side of the spectrum. As such, the fact that this MacBook Air is 20% off is certainly of note. That goes double when you realize it comes with a Retina Display, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, 1 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Dual-Core and more. The Mirror Smart Home Gym Mirror mirror.co SAVE NOW $1,495 $995 ($500 OFF) One of the pioneering devices to come out of the smart home gym sector, Lululemon's Mirror is one of the most convenient and space-saving ways to keep up with your fitness goals, thanks to guided training programs, a tremendous amount of personalization and a stellar, slim design. And now, for Black Friday, you can save an impressive 33% on your purchase. LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV LG amazon.com SAVE NOW $2,500 $1,797 ($703 OFF) If the pandemic turned you off of the idea of going to the movies but you still want the big-screen experience, it might be time to set up your own home theater. And that's an easy prospect to manage if you pick up this ultra-thin UHD OLED TV from LG. Along with an outstanding picture, it has a bevy of smart features, alternative built-in modes (like gaming) and its 28% off for Black Friday. Purple Hybrid Premier 3 Mattress Purple purple.com SAVE NOW $2,699 $2,299 ($400 OFF) Complete with Purple's "most popular combination of body-aligning, responsive support and cushioning comfort," this mattress could give you the most comfortable sleep of your life. And while its 15% savings offer a pretty great deal, you can save another $200 by bundling pillows and bedding. Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Herman Miller dwr.com SAVE NOW $6,995 $5,945 ($1,050 OFF) Designed by husband and wife team Charles and Ray Eames, the Eames Lounge is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture ever created. It has appeared in TV and film, has had countless accolades showered upon it and might as well be placed in the dictionary as the definition of "functional art." And, at 15% off, it's at perhaps the most approachable price we've ever seen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io