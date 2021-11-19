Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are the Best Black Friday Deals Under $100

You don't have to break the bank to get a great deal on Black Friday.

By Will Porter
blanket
Rumpl

Just because something is affordable all year long doesn't mean it isn't worth picking up when it's on sale for Black Friday. Sure there are a lot of TVs and other high-priced items on sale, but maybe you need a pair of sneakers, want to stock up on t-shirts or pick up some new whiskey glasses for cold winter nights. If you're on the hunt for deals but don't want to spend a lot, there are a ton of great savings to be found for under a hundred bucks. Here are the best of the best.

Black Friday Deals Under $100

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$27 $18 (33% OFF)

Reebok x Story mfg Club C 85 Sneakers
Reebok x Story mfg Club C 85 Sneakers
mytheresa.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $94 (30% OFF)

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
SAVE NOW

$89 $39 (57% OFF)

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF)

Nike 70s-Type Sneaker
Nike 70s-Type Sneaker
nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
rumpl.com
SAVE NOW
Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Cork Multi-Tool
gerbergear.com
SAVE NOW

$39 $31 (21% OFF)

Yamazaki Leaning Ladder With Shelf
Yamazaki Leaning Ladder With Shelf
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$95 $80 (16% OFF)

Madewell Slub Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell Slub Flannel Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)

Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
westelm.com
SAVE NOW

$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)

Filson Logger Cap
Filson Logger Cap
zappos.com
SAVE NOW

$38 $32 (16% OFF)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $95 (5% OFF)

Patagonia Fjord Flannel Patchwork Scarf
Patagonia Fjord Flannel Patchwork Scarf
patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$45 $18 (60% OFF)

Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee
Bonobos Soft Everyday Tee
bonobos.com
SAVE NOW

$29 $20 (33% OFF)

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$789 $592 (25% OFF)

Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCH DEALS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $160 (30% OFF)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems

READ MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST SMART LOCK

Filson Zip Tote Bag
Filson Zip Tote Bag
End
SAVE NOW

$299 $175 (41% OFF)

This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)

Made to have the perfect fit, this super-soft slub flannel from Madwell is ideal for cozy days inside or layering up on chilly fall and winter days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)

No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)

This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power Bikes
SAVE NOW

$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often. 

READ MORE ABOUT RAD POWER

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer
SAVE NOW

$499 $374 (25% OFF)

This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

